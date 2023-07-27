I guess it’s human nature to look across the fence and think the grass might be a bit greener over there. I know a lot of my outdoor friends this time of year expound upon where they would like to move to get away from the heat we endure each summer here in Texas. Some say the Rocky Mountains and others opt for the wild country of northern Canada. Others think the upper Midwest might be just the place. I, just like many of my friends, long for cooler summer weather but if given the choice I definitely would not give up living in Texas year around for any of the northern climes. I guess if I was wealthy, I would enjoy spending the summer months up north but by about November much of that North Country that is a summer paradise becomes locked in with ice and snow. Hunting seasons are pretty much over by the end of the year with the exception of predator hunting and if one wishes to go fishing, an ice auger and ice fishing equipment becomes basic gear.

For the past several years, I have made a summer pilgrimage to fish the remote lakes in northern Saskatchewan and often write about the experiences in this column. It’s great to be fishing in the middle of summer when a light jacket often feels good in the morning and occasionally throughout the day. Many times I’ve thrown lures into those cold waters up north to pike, walleye or lake trout with temperatures that we experience in late fall. But I also wonder what it would be like in the winter with three feet of ice on the lake and the landscape covered in snow. I have a good friend that owns a fishing camp on a remote lake in northern Saskatchewan who has spent much of his life as a big game guide in the Northwest Territories. Each winter, he uses a snowmobile with sled to haul fuel to his camp across 25 miles of desolate ice and snow. When I ask him about being there in the dead of winter, he tells me I might enjoy it for a couple of days but soon, I would probably be wishing for a winter hog hunt or fishing trip for catfish or stripers back home. He is probably right.

Email outdoors writer Luke Clayton through his website, catfishradio.org.

