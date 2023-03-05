A father brought his young daughter to Monday night’s Paris City Council meeting to witness “government in action.”
While there, he asked city leaders to remember the plight of the average citizen in trying to deal with increased water and sewer rates to fund sewer plant rehabilitation at a time when the cost of living in Paris is on the increase.
“Please, please, please don’t raise taxes” he pleaded. “People can’t afford this and people can’t afford that.”
It was heartening to see a father and a daughter at the meeting, and even more so to hear a citizen make a plea on behalf of his family and so many others who are struggling with inflation at a time the city has urgent needs.
The father was among more than a dozen people who spoke during the public forum portion of the meeting on topics ranging from the role of nonprofit organizations in helping the homeless, to opposition to the council’s plan to privatize trash collection, to concerns about an ongoing drainage and flooding problem that continues to plague several areas in the city.
It was encouraging to witness public participation, and even more so to witness council members and city staff reacting to the concerns of those speaking, particularly those who spoke about the city’s drainage problems and the related flooding in several areas of the city.
Although council members and staff are not allowed to respond to concerns raised during the public forum because of the restrictions imposed by the Texas Open Meetings Act, city leaders did address drainage concerns later in the meeting. And, after hearing both pros and cons about trash privatization in public form, the council, after considerable discussion, voted unanimously to move forward with privatization.
During the meeting, both City Manager Grayson Path and Director of Planning & Community Development Andrew Mack assured those with concerns about drainage that the issue is being studied, and encouraged those who spoke to meet with staff. Some who spoke argued that plans for development have been rubber-stamped in the past without regard for what is best for the city’s future.
As he did previously, Path reiterated that the city’s engineering department is studying what has and has not been done in the past before the current city staff and council came on board. He also encouraged those with concerns to meet with city staff in order to understand the process developers follow through the city’s permitting process.
“We have an established process and codes that walk you through the flow, the zoning, the planning, the site development and the final plat process,” Path said. “We cannot circumvent that process.”
Mack added that the process includes precautions developers must take during the platting process to assure that the site plan addresses stormwater issues.
“Our ordinances will prevail with regard to any development for a given site that has to be engineered, Mack said. “Stormwater has to be addressed.”
Paris native Ray Pierce, who has been quite vocal before the Planning & Zoning Commission at an earlier meeting, and again at the council meeting against a zoning change request to allow duplexes on 20th NE Street across from his home on Cherry Street, expressed satisfaction with what he was hearing toward the end of a public hearing.
“I would actually like to welcome and approve the development in question,” Pierce said as he expressed appreciation to Path, Mack and other members of the staff for their efforts to move forward with drainage improvements. “I really think that together with these different skill sets that we all have, we can mesh this together,” Pierce said. “We’ve got to find a way to develop, and to develop responsibly.”
What a memorable night at Paris City Council.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
