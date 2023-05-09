The world is full of idiots and no one knows that better than me. I have a long list of the kinds of morons that I encounter on a near-daily basis, the ones that seem to me to be far beyond explaining or even understanding. I have added a new kind of moron to my list: coal rollers.
I have noticed for years that there are people in the world who drive diesel trucks that are very loud and very smokey. The trucks tend to be very large ones with outsized mufflers and jacked-up wheels and lots of window decals of little boys urinating into thin air.
One day, recently, as I was running errands on my lunch hour, I encountered three such trucks in relatively short order. One of them was right in front of me when the smoke began to belch, accompanied by the ear-splitting engine bellow that goes along with such displays. I actually flinched a bit as I passed through the cloud, afraid for a split second that I might not be able to see the road or the cars ahead of me for the stinky oily cloud.
Back at the office, I googled “Why do some pickups belch black smoke and make loud noise?” What I got was eye-opening.
It’s called “rolling coal,” and it is not something that just happens to some trucks of the diesel persuasion.
“The engine has to be a diesel,” I read. “No matter how modified a gasoline engine is, it isn’t going to work. The smoke is the result of unburned fuel particles, and only diesel will do. The goal is to get extra fuel into the engine, which will be immediately burned off and puffed out as smoke. To achieve this feat, a coal roller has to buy extra stuff. It’s possible to spend a lot of money modifying a diesel engine to roll coal, anywhere from about $500 to $5,000. This ... often requires a lot of custom tuning and complementary modifications and is reserved for people who do this in exhibitions and competitions. An engine tuner (aka programmer) will basically flood the engine with excess fuel that the engine has no choice but to burn off. Another option, if you’re coal rolling just for attention, is a smoke switch. Like the other methods, a smoke switch will trick your engine into a state of fuel gluttony for gluttony’s sake. It’s very much a DIY project, and a cheap one, at that ... which saves money for all that extra fuel.”
In other words, rolling coal is a deliberate act and an obnoxious one. One that is illegal in a number of states. While Texas doesn’t have a statewide law against rolling coal in place, many counties within the state do, including Brazoria, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Ellis, Fort Bend, Galveston, Johnson, Kaufman, Montgomery, Parker, Rockwall, Travis and Williamson.
Rolling coal, it seems, has been around for some time, used primarily as a means of “showing out” for those drivers to whom it is important they be seen by others as powerful or more dominant than others. A youthful way of preening before others and a way to impress other impressionable folk.
As annoying as such shenanigans can be, it seems, in recent years, this sort of display has been adopted by certain men, who drive trucks, and who hold certain philosophical points of view, as a form of protest against a variety of societal issues, such as political and environmental issues. It is also being used as a form of harassment against people who hold opinions these miscreants do not. In extreme cases, such as one where a truck driver rolled coal on a group of bicycle riders, causing several of them to be temporarily blinded and leading to injuries when they crashed to the ground and into one another, the law has held coal rolling incidents to be a form of aggravated assault.
Paris wants to be a town on the grow, a place where businesses and the people who work at them can come to live and prosper, but what kind of message does it send that city officials allow such acts of aggression — and pollution — to take place. We already have noise ordinances in place in Paris; Isn’t it time we had regulations in place to eliminate these egregious acts of aggression and divisiveness and blatant befouling of the air we breathe?
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
