The world is full of idiots and no one knows that better than me. I have a long list of the kinds of morons that I encounter on a near-daily basis, the ones that seem to me to be far beyond explaining or even understanding. I have added a new kind of moron to my list: coal rollers.

I have noticed for years that there are people in the world who drive diesel trucks that are very loud and very smokey. The trucks tend to be very large ones with outsized mufflers and jacked-up wheels and lots of window decals of little boys urinating into thin air.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

