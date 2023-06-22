Dr. Jean Campbell.jpg

I could never attempt to estimate the number of lives Jean Campbell has touched in this community since Campbell Soup Co. brought her and Harold Campbell to Paris more than 45 years ago. A celebration of her life is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at Bright-Holland Funeral Home after her death last week at the age of 98.

What a contribution she made to both adults and youth as she heightened interest in both swimming and theatrical performance. She was instrumental in the organization of Paris Community Theater at the former Plaza Theater in downtown Paris where she began a Children’s Theater, and she successfully pushed city officials to build a public swimming pool.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

