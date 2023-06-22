I could never attempt to estimate the number of lives Jean Campbell has touched in this community since Campbell Soup Co. brought her and Harold Campbell to Paris more than 45 years ago. A celebration of her life is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at Bright-Holland Funeral Home after her death last week at the age of 98.
What a contribution she made to both adults and youth as she heightened interest in both swimming and theatrical performance. She was instrumental in the organization of Paris Community Theater at the former Plaza Theater in downtown Paris where she began a Children’s Theater, and she successfully pushed city officials to build a public swimming pool.
Along with literally hundreds of others, she taught my children to swim, first at the Dolphin Swim Club and later in the swimming pool in her backyard — where, by the way, she certified me as a Red Cross lifeguard and swimming instructor for my role at Lollypop Kid Stop child care center. Soon after arriving in Paris, she began a synchronized swimming team at the Dolphin and expanded performances more at the public pool where she directed more than 30 annual shows.
I remember one specific show in 2010 with temperatures hovering around 100 degrees at Paris Aquatic Center.
“I was really amazed at the amount of precision,” Campbell said after the hourlong performance. “The girls performed without a bobble — everyone knew where to go; when to get there and got there at the precise moment. I am truly amazed because many of them are beginning synchronized swimmers.”
As was traditional, the show’s finale featured the entire cast in a pyramid formation, with the group on their backs in synchronized movements across the entire length of the pool. And then came the unveiling of Old Glory across the pool as the swimming cast saluted the Red, White and Blue before a standing audience.
Of the numerous now successful students, who affectionately call themselves, “Campbell’s kids,” I contacted Chet Norment of Burbank, California, where he has a successful career in theater and dance, and as a choreographer. Chet is the son of Sims and Becki Norment of Paris.
“Dr. Campbell was the only person who could get me to sing “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” while wearing a speedo and angel wings on a diving board,” he said about a past synchronized swimming performance. “I’m not sure if I preferred her as my theater director, swimming teacher, synchronized swimming coach, or Sunday school teacher — but if Dr. Campbell was in charge, I was involved.
“Despite devoting her life to educating children, she never made us feel like children,” Chet said. “And while some were intimidated by her straightforwardness, I now understand that was her super power. She will always be in the back of my head, reminding me to keep my “flashlight” out to the audience and to never give the audience ‘yesterday’s mashed potatoes.’”
What a fitting tribute to an esteemed teacher.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published Thursdays.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.