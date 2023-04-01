Actions by both city and county officials at meetings last week serve as indicators that our community’s governmental bodies are functioning properly and in a manner to meet the needs of its citizens.

It is encouraging to know that City Manager Grayson Path and his staff respond to the wishes of Paris City Council as evidenced by stepped up efforts toward the demolition of substandard structures. Staff also responded in a positive manner to a discussion about an observed lack of landscaping around several new properties.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

