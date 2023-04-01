Actions by both city and county officials at meetings last week serve as indicators that our community’s governmental bodies are functioning properly and in a manner to meet the needs of its citizens.
It is encouraging to know that City Manager Grayson Path and his staff respond to the wishes of Paris City Council as evidenced by stepped up efforts toward the demolition of substandard structures. Staff also responded in a positive manner to a discussion about an observed lack of landscaping around several new properties.
And, it is also reassuring to see for the first time that County Judge Brandon Bell added a Citizens Input item to last week’s Lamar County Commissioners’ Court meeting agenda, an incentive for the public to attend meetings and to share concerns.
Both actions deserve recognition.
When congratulated for the addition to Commissioners’ Court meetings, Judge Bell said that he has been approached several times lately by people wishing to address the court who did not know the proper procedure.
“I want people to come here and tell us what they think,” Bell said. “Hopefully this will be an encouragement.”
At the Paris City Council meeting, Community Development and Planning director Andrew Mack updated the council on a prioritized list of 103 structures tagged by the Building Standards Commission for demolition. Stepped up demolition of substandard, dangerous and unsightly structures has been a goal of the current city council for the past couple years. Demolition is just an example of how the city manager responds to the wishes of city council members during the budget process. He uses the priorities expressed by city council members privately, publicly and primarily at planning retreats. As a result, 11 houses on the list have been demolished since October with expectations that 50 can be demolished this budget year.
More recently, the council expressed concern about methods used to establish a priority order for demolishing structures. As a result, Mack recruited council members Shatara Moore and Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes to accompany him and Code Enforcement supervisor Robert Talley on tours of the city to assist with a priority list. High priority status was given for structures that have burned, structures along major traveled roadways, those within a block of approved 5-In-5 Housing Infill Development agreements and those in danger of collapse on adjoining properties.
Also at Monday’s meeting, and in response to a request by Mayor Paula Portugal, the council conducted a lengthy discussion about the absence of landscaping at a number of recently constructed structures, allowing silt from soil erosion to creep into the city’s streets and ultimately into an already overtaxed sewer and drainage system.
During the discussion, the city manager said he got the message.
“I am hearing today that the council makes this a priority,” Path said. “We will see what is in the code and what is not in the code … and we will put more resources toward enforcement,” Path said.
It is encouraging to see both city and county elected and appointed officials working together for the citizens of our community. Only through diligent and attentive participation by the public at meetings, and an informed citizenry during the election process can we expect local government to continue to represent the will of the people.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.