This last weekend, The Paris Life magazine for February was distributed to our readers. One of the stories, carrying my byline, was about Bass Reeves, one of the first Black U.S. Marshals west of the Mississippi River back in the years after the Civil War and a man who had a slim but documented connection to our fair city. Coincidentally, just last week, I had received a call from one of the people I had interviewed for the story, a gentleman by the name of Ernest Marsh.

A Texas resident, Marsh is a stuntman/actor for film and TV and a longtime Western history reenactor who specializes in portraying Bass Reeves. He had been in town last October to portray Reeves for a French film crew working on a piece on Reeves for European TV. He wanted to know when the article would be published and I told him when that would happen and he asked for a copy to be sent to him. I was most happy to comply with his request and I have already put a copy in the mail for him.

