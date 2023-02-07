This last weekend, The Paris Life magazine for February was distributed to our readers. One of the stories, carrying my byline, was about Bass Reeves, one of the first Black U.S. Marshals west of the Mississippi River back in the years after the Civil War and a man who had a slim but documented connection to our fair city. Coincidentally, just last week, I had received a call from one of the people I had interviewed for the story, a gentleman by the name of Ernest Marsh.
A Texas resident, Marsh is a stuntman/actor for film and TV and a longtime Western history reenactor who specializes in portraying Bass Reeves. He had been in town last October to portray Reeves for a French film crew working on a piece on Reeves for European TV. He wanted to know when the article would be published and I told him when that would happen and he asked for a copy to be sent to him. I was most happy to comply with his request and I have already put a copy in the mail for him.
Marsh is an authority on the life of Bass Reeves. He has studied his history, traveled in the legendary marshal’s footsteps and researched long and hard for the details of his life wherever it was available. He was a font of information on Reeves.
As a student of western history and of Black history, Marsh has been interested in Reeves’ story for decades and took up the character to portray him at events throughout the region. He also began to be enlisted in television and film projects that called for Black actors, stunt performers and extras in the context of the American West.
At 6 feet 2 inches and nearly 200 pounds, Marsh is as tall as Reeves was and wears a bushy handlebar mustache much like Reeves’. A former U.S. Army MP and law enforcement officer, he is skilled in shooting sports and calf roping; he is an experienced horseman and animal handler — dogs and horses — and can drive a team of mules. His resume includes dancing and playing a variety of musical instruments. And he can whistle. And do accents.
He has been in about a dozen films, including the 2021 feature, “The Righteous Twelve,” and 2022’s “The Black Cowboy Documentary,” in both of which he portrayed Reeves. He has been in about 18 television shows, many times as Reeves. His personal appearances as Reeves include stops at festivals, conferences, museums and other major events from Arizona to Arkansas and throughout his home state.
When Marsh called last week, he promised to send me some links to sites dealing with his career, the history of Bass Reeves and the U.S. Marshal Service of that day and on the making of the latest Bass Reeves project, Taylor Sheriden’s “1883:The Bass Reeves Story,” which is apparently already in the casting and preproduction phase right here in Texas.
Here are the links he sent me:
399597015210045/?ref=share_group_link; and,
BassReevesConference?mibextid=ZbWKwL
These sites have lots of content from Marsh himself and pictures of him at events, as well as info on casting and production schedules for “1883: The Bass Reeves Story.”
Then, just the other day, The Paris News received an email from a local historian and author on the article in the magazine that included a few snippets of additional information, such as the inclusion of some material on Bass Reeves at the Lamar County Historical Museum, located next door to the renovated and repurposed Santa Fe Railroad Depot at the railroad tracks on Bonham Street.
I urge anyone interested in Black history, western history or law enforcement history to look up Bass Reeves. It’s a good read and well worth the time.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.