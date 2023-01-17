I went and saw the latest “Avatar” movie the other night and I was blown away, really. The thing was three hours and 10 minutes long, but I hardly registered that fact, I was totally engrossed from beginning to end.

It took James Cameron 13 years to get this sequel made and I am of the opinion that it was well worth the wait. I loved the first “Avatar,” with it’s spectacular motion capture technology that allowed the animators to mimic each and every expression on the actors’ faces and each small movement in their bodies and to translate humans into 15 feet tall aliens with big eyes and a tail and ever-changing bio-luminescent marking on their skins. But it wasn’t just that, it was the whole experience: The layers of detail in the backgrounds that fed into the action in the foreground, the sounds and the imaginations that created that alien world.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

