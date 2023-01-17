I went and saw the latest “Avatar” movie the other night and I was blown away, really. The thing was three hours and 10 minutes long, but I hardly registered that fact, I was totally engrossed from beginning to end.
It took James Cameron 13 years to get this sequel made and I am of the opinion that it was well worth the wait. I loved the first “Avatar,” with it’s spectacular motion capture technology that allowed the animators to mimic each and every expression on the actors’ faces and each small movement in their bodies and to translate humans into 15 feet tall aliens with big eyes and a tail and ever-changing bio-luminescent marking on their skins. But it wasn’t just that, it was the whole experience: The layers of detail in the backgrounds that fed into the action in the foreground, the sounds and the imaginations that created that alien world.
All that is there in “The Way of Water,” and it’s in 3-D. Wow. I plan to see it again. Soon.
What impressed me most about this new 3-D sensibility, is the overall immersiveness of the experience. Not the big jarring moments of some object flying right at the camera that makes you blink and flinch a bit. I’m talking about the little things that float through the foreground between the viewer’s perspective and the action that is the focus of the scene — things like burning embers wafting through the air trailing smoke, or a school of tiny fish that dart around the characters, seeming to float just inches in front of your face.
I’ve only seen a handful of movies in 3-D on a movie screen; most I have seen on a television screen long after they were released theatrically. Often, those movies never really registered as being in 3-D until years later when I began to be able to google things at the drop of a hat.
I knew when I first saw Vincent Price in “The House of Wax,” on TV that the film had been done in 3-D, and the filmmakers went to great pains to call attention to the jump-in-your-face moments of that movie. On TV, those moments seemed silly and contrived, and they were for the most part.
A lot of those early 3-D movies, however, didn’t play on the 3-D for that jarring effect and if you didn’t know that John Wayne’s “Hondo” was filmed in 3-D, you probably missed those moments watching it on TV. The same goes for “Kiss Me, Kate” or “Dial M for Murder,”
The fling Hollywood had with 3-D in the mid 1950s didn’t last long at all and it would be 1983 before “Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone” came out in 3-D. I saw it, right here in Paris, at the twin cinema on Clarksville Street, but it was a really crummy movie. Even the 3-D aspects, which was the real draw for me, were clumsy and totally lame. I do not recommend you waste your time on it, unless you’re looking for a few guffaws.
Throughout the 1990s, and into the early 2000s, more and more movies began to be made in 3-D, but I never made the effort to go see them, since I was not particularly fond of slasher films. But by 2010, a number of blockbuster films began to be filmed in 3-D and the technology got better and better and better.
Oh, and the glasses you have to wear to take in a 3-D film got better, too, going from flimsy plastic sheets glued to a cardboard cutout that would not stay in place and gave a lot of people headaches after a couple of hours of viewing to the pretty comfortable recyclable eyewear they have these days.
But the absolute best thing about the movie I saw the other night was a trailer for the 25th anniversary reissue of Cameron’s mega-hit “Titanic,” to be released in 3-D. The part where Kate Winslet’s huge hat sweeps before your eyes — in 3-D! — was a-maz-ing. Now, that is one 3-D film I, for one, will stand in line to see.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.