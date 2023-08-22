Boswell

Sally Boswell

I recently spent two weeks away from the office on a much needed vacation. I never once in that whole time set an alarm clock, I often spent whole days in my nightgown and I only talked on the phone once. It was wonderful.

One of the reasons I took the vacation when I did was because I was involved in a play with the Paris Community Theatre. It was a lot of fun, but there was also a lot of hard work involved, so I indulged myself and took time off to do something I don’t get to that much of these days, something I have dearly loved and still love to this day.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.