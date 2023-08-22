I recently spent two weeks away from the office on a much needed vacation. I never once in that whole time set an alarm clock, I often spent whole days in my nightgown and I only talked on the phone once. It was wonderful.
One of the reasons I took the vacation when I did was because I was involved in a play with the Paris Community Theatre. It was a lot of fun, but there was also a lot of hard work involved, so I indulged myself and took time off to do something I don’t get to that much of these days, something I have dearly loved and still love to this day.
As I have gotten older, I have found that doing amateur theatrics has become more taxing, physically and, sometimes, mentally. These days, my joints protest walking even the shortest distances, and forget about climbing those stairs at the Plaza Theater at all. Even my ability to memorize lines has suffered with age. I did fear, when I first read the script, that memorizing lines for this past show would be an insurmountable task, but when I got the book in my hand and started working at it, I found that the job was not as hard as I had feared it might.
I credit this to the nature of the playwriting. “The Red Velvet Cake War” was written in everyday, Texas vernacular and I found it pretty easy to memorize, overall. No iambic pentameter here, no archaic turns of phrase, no Shakespearean vocabulary to stumble over and fumble through those old fashioned, stilted pronunciation.
Doing the play was a true joy. I was working with some people I have done plays with before, some old friends and some few newcomers to PCT. I even found myself on stage with people I had long watched on stage, but had never had the chance yet to work with in a production.
One of the new experiences in this latest show was taking the production on the road. Only once or twice before in my time with PCT, had I ever done a show away from our home stage, and neither of those times was I actually on stage. Rather I traveled to Clarksville to help backstage while PCT put on a couple of performances of “Driving Miss Daisy” — this was years ago, when I was much younger. Another time I crewed as PCT staged a show for a Texas Non-Profit Theatre state convention/competition. That one was in Garland, and necessitated an overnight stay in a hotel in that city.
PCT has taken other shows “on the road” over the years, but as chance would have it I was not involved in those shows.
This year, we took “Cake War” to Cooper, to the high school there. The director, assistant director, stage manager and several members of the crew hauled all our set pieces, costumes, props and furniture down Highway 19/24 and set it all up again for two nights of shows, then moved it all back to the Plaza Theatre for four more shows..
It was, I must say an interesting experience, acting on a stage that was not my home stage here in Paris, or the stage at PJC, which I have had many chances to act on over the years. Seeing and experiencing such an unfamiliar setting was — shall we say — unique.
I do have one complaint about the experience, though. I drove over there a total of five times, three rehearsals and two shows — all in the daylight. It was the drive back to Paris I found hard.
When did the vast majority of Texas drivers stop lowering their high beams at night when other cars are approaching from the opposite direction?
Just about every car I saw on the highway between Cooper and Paris on those after-dark sojourns neglected to change from high beams to low beams, and all those headlights, I am thinking, are a lot brighter than they used to be. Five nights, I arrived home here in Paris with my eyes burning and my head pounding from the tension of not being able to see all that well as I drove through the Delta and Lamar county countryside.
Is it just me? I was taught to lower those beams, which I did, each and every time someone approached. Did the laws change? Did the custom and the common courtesy of the road erode in the last number of years? I’d like to know.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.