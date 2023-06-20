Texas Highways” magazine, in its online events calendar for July, titled “From Viva Big Bend to Tour de Paris,” events to keep youn busy in Texas this July,” led off the post with a bit of a mini-feature in the upcoming Tour de Paris: “Paris in northeast Texas may be known as ‘Crape Myrtle City,’ but this community is also a cycling destination thanks to events like the Tour de Paris,” the post reads. “Around 1,700 biking enthusiasts participate in the annual event, which was founded by a group of cyclists in 1984. It offers a variety of routes for all levels, including 14- and 24-mile off-trail rides on the Northeast Texas Trail, a more leisurely 22-mile ride, and an 80-mile distance ride for those seeking a challenge.”

The post also includes a link to www.paristexasbiking.com, a website produced by Deadcat Media, a local business instrumental in promoting all things Paris. The site touts not just the July 15 Tour but a number of other events and venues for cyclists of every kind like Barber Hills Mountain Bike Trail and Pump Track Paris.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

