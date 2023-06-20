Texas Highways” magazine, in its online events calendar for July, titled “From Viva Big Bend to Tour de Paris,” events to keep youn busy in Texas this July,” led off the post with a bit of a mini-feature in the upcoming Tour de Paris: “Paris in northeast Texas may be known as ‘Crape Myrtle City,’ but this community is also a cycling destination thanks to events like the Tour de Paris,” the post reads. “Around 1,700 biking enthusiasts participate in the annual event, which was founded by a group of cyclists in 1984. It offers a variety of routes for all levels, including 14- and 24-mile off-trail rides on the Northeast Texas Trail, a more leisurely 22-mile ride, and an 80-mile distance ride for those seeking a challenge.”
The post also includes a link to www.paristexasbiking.com, a website produced by Deadcat Media, a local business instrumental in promoting all things Paris. The site touts not just the July 15 Tour but a number of other events and venues for cyclists of every kind like Barber Hills Mountain Bike Trail and Pump Track Paris.
The pump track, if you don’t know, is a unique kind of venue that has pulled a considerable amount of attention to Paris from all across the country and around the world by hosting a number of competitions and events in a very particular kind of bike riding.
This ain’t your grandmother’s kind of bike riding. It’s fast and it’s very athletic and it’s wild with lots of jumps and zooming banks around curves. There are helmets required. ’Nuff said?
The bike riding they do at Barber Hills is a lot like the pump track riding, in that it’s fast, too, but it’s out in the woods with dirt trails and hilly places and sometimes even bridges over small bodies of water. That venue is getting to be pretty well known in those circles, too.
And of course there’s the Northeast Texas Trail that is part of more than a hundred and 40 miles of trail that stretches throughout the region, converted from miles and miles of decommissioned and reconverted railroad beds. This brings quite a few people from all over the state to pedal it — or hoof it, as the case may be — through our town and our county and the region, raising awareness of our particular neck of the woods and gaining fans who probably never would have come here if not for the draw of this growing attraction.
Paris has always been a bit of a destination in many ways. One of the earliest roads in what would become the State of Texas, passed through here back in the early 1800s. As the town grew, it became a crossroads for a number of far-reaching railroads, making Paris a part of many travelers’ memories of the journey. Within a few years, Paris had become another sort of destination, as a growing number of doctors worked together to build and staff hospitals that drew those in need of medical attention from miles around.
As interstate highways superseded rail lines, U.S. Highway 82 ensured that a fairly steady stream of people moving from one coast to the other would consider and choose this most southerly of routes to cross the country, perhaps stopping in Paris for a few hours along the way.
A few years ago, I met a couple from California, who drove through Paris on a vacation ramble, who stopped a day or two, long enough to explore the place, and talk to a few locals before heading out again. Paris just stuck out for them, and they eventually moved here after they had retired, and lived here for a number of years, before advancing age and declining health drove them to return to the place they had raised their kids to be close to family again as their lives came to an end.
Paris has always had a lot to draw people here — a world class school of watch repair and jewelry making, nationally known companies with thriving facilities, a couple of uniquely “Parisian” tourist icon/connections with a Texas twist. And now, it seems, we can add a wide variety of cycling attractions to the list.
I suggest that our city leaders stay the course on making Paris and Lamar County a destination for cyclists of all ages and stripes. It already looks to be paying off.
Of course, that’s not going to get me on a bike again, not in this lifetime. I haven’t been on a bike in what has to be about 50 years.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
