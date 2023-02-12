When Cherry Street resident Judith Malone appeared before Paris City Council in May 2018, she captured my attention with her presentation about why the city needed to fix the drainage ditch and sewer problem near her house at the corner of E. Cherry and 20th NE Streets.
“Twentieth Street is a gateway to the city, coming off Loop 286,” she said at the time. “The deep ditch is dangerous, and it makes that one block look like a third world country when the sewage overflows.”
It was not long afterward that I noticed the ditch had been fixed, and curb and gutter installed around the intersection.
At a Monday night Paris & Zoning Commission meeting, Malone and several others spoke in opposition to further development, particularly in the northeast part of the city where runoff from rains flows into drainage ditches that feed into Big Sandy Creek tributaries along Clark, Culbertson, Simpson and other streets in the area of 24th SE to 27th SE streets. I am sure there are other parts of the city that suffer from drainage problems as well.
In particular, opposition came to several proposed duplexes in the 400 block of 20th NE in an area of town where multifamily housing developments continue to be planned with the accompanying effect that concrete creates when ground can no longer soak up water and prevent massive runoffs.
Malone lives across 20th Street from the property where eight duplex units are planned.
“This is a very serious problem threatening the development of Paris,” Malone said. “I am not against progress, but we are not making progress when money that’s been stipulated for water abatement has not been used for infrastructure.”
Others who spoke also talked about years of flooding and a steady increase in the amount of runoff after big rains. Several mentioned an engineering study performed in 2017 after the city suffered from a 500-year flood event in 2016.
It is not surprising that city planner Andrew Mack knew nothing about the Cobb, Fendley & Associates study presented to Paris City Council in April 2017, which analyzed drainage channels from just north of Lamar Avenue near Wade Park south to Collegiate Drive, the area now of concern to those at the Planning & Zoning meeting. The study made recommendations with costs in the millions, according to city records. Then Mayor A.J. Hashmi and others on the council rejected the notion of spending in excess of $12 million and instructed staff to step up efforts to keep ditches clear.
For the record, Andrew Mack was not here at the time, nor was anyone now in charge at City Hall — the city manager, assistant city manager, city engineer, public works director, mayor and sitting council members.
At Monday night’s meeting, Planning & Zoning commissioners made it clear that their job is to approve or disapprove of zoning change requests to make a recommendation to Paris City Council. Details about how drainage would need to be addressed would come later before a final plat of the property is approved.
I expect to hear more from Judith Malone and others when the zoning change request at 410 20th St., which gained unanimous approval of the Planning & Zoning Commission, comes before Paris City Council for approval after a public hearing expected at a Feb. 27 meeting.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
