I’ve been covering the Paris Metro city bus service since 2013, when a bunch of people in the city, concerned with the sizable population of residents here who are without any reliable, dependable means of transportation, met with representatives of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments’ Rural Transportation District to begin the years-long process of getting a city bus line started for the City of Paris.
It took three years to get all the funding and planning and organization for the bus line — to be called the Paris Metro — in place and service started in the summer of 2016.
Since that time ridership on the city bus line — which is funded by the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration and is free to seniors, the disabled and to the very young — has been, if not overwhelmingly high, then, steadily growing, providing 12 hours of weekday transportation along four fixed routes that loop through the four quadrants of the city, stopping at many, if not all, of the more important and necessary shops, facilities, offices and stores that people of all ages, abilities and means need to frequent.
They even ran during the height of the pandemic.
I rode the bus that first day of service in 2016, when they were offering visitors to the transit hub sample rides to see how the buses and the service operated. It would be seven years before I rode the bus again.
I have always had a personal vehicle, something I happen to be quite proud of. When my car was wrecked back in January and I was suddenly auto-less, I drove the borrowed car I was driving to the Metro office and signed myself up for a bus pass. It was a comfort to know that if I was afoot for any length of time before I could arrange to get another car, I would be able to get to work and back and to the various stores I frequent with only a slight change of schedule and physical exertion.
I got a new car in February and sort of forgot about the bus pass in my wallet — until I realized, to my horror, that my driver’s license had expired on my latest birthday.
Digging out the bus pass, and the route map, I plotted my first bus trip across the city of Paris.
There are bus stops within two blocks in either direction of my apartment, so it would take a bit of walking on my part — something neither I nor my bad hip was looking forward to, but I was determined to get to the DPS office and begin the process of renewing my license.
On the appointed morning, I walked to the closest inbound stop, rode a short distance to the transit hub, located at the Metro office behind the old hospital grounds on Clarksville Street, and waited about six minutes to board an outbound bus that would deliver me right to the parking lot of the driver’s license office.
The Metro buses are like any bus you ever rode — pretty noisy and prone to a good deal of bumps and bounces and passengers swaying in their seat as the vehicle takes a corner — but the buses I rode on that day were clean, not very crowded at all and blissfully air conditioned.
The trip from the hub to the DPS, way out on Bonham Street past the Loop, took a bit less than 30 minutes, not that much longer than I could have driven it in my car.
I drive myself most of the time, so any chance I get to sit and watch out the side window of a moving vehicle rather than watching the road is a real treat for me, so I did enjoy my bus rides.
I got my driver’s license renewed in pretty short order that day, so I am back to driving my own car. I do, however, have plans to explore riding the bus more often.
The Metro will soon be changing the location of its office/transit hub, so it will be very much closer to my front door in a few months. I might not even have to catch a bus to get there. I could just walk my arthritic hip down there.
I do think, however, I will wait until the summer heat abates before I begin that adventure.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
