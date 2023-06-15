Lamar County is fortunate to have multiple nonprofit organizations to provide services for the less fortunate living among us. Never was I more aware of what these organizations do than during the funding requests presentations made at recent Lamar County Commissioners’ Court budget hearings.

Learning about the number of people served by each agency made me grateful to live in a community where people care about one another. One sees evidence of a giving community during the yearly United Way fund drive each fall. Necessarily, these agencies also depend upon both city and county governmental entities to lend support as well.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

