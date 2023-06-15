Lamar County is fortunate to have multiple nonprofit organizations to provide services for the less fortunate living among us. Never was I more aware of what these organizations do than during the funding requests presentations made at recent Lamar County Commissioners’ Court budget hearings.
Learning about the number of people served by each agency made me grateful to live in a community where people care about one another. One sees evidence of a giving community during the yearly United Way fund drive each fall. Necessarily, these agencies also depend upon both city and county governmental entities to lend support as well.
From the Childrens Advocacy Center, to CASA for Kids to the Lamar County Council of Human Resources with its Meals on Wheels program for the homebound and Horizon House transitional shelter for the homeless to King’s Daughters, to the American Red Cross and Lakes Regional Mental Health and Mental Retardation and others, this community provides a plethora of services.
Of all the community service representatives to appear before the court, none were more passionate than Beth Bray and Derald Bulls from CitySquare Paris, a fairly new organization started in 2017 with a mission to fight poverty.
“What I love about CitySquare is that it is meeting needs that no one else is currently meeting, primary basic needs — showers, meals and laundry,” Bray said. “Until basic needs are met, it’s hard for our neighbors to make that next step towards self sufficiency, and that’s ultimately our heart. CitySquare is to give people the resources for a hand up and then help them gain independence again.”
Toward that goal, CitySquare in 2022 served 2,026 people from 909 families at its facilities in the former Oak Park Methodist Church on Bonham Street.
“We provided 1,382 showers, 773 loads of laundry have been washed and dried, and I am ecstatic to say thanks to our friends at First Christian Church we now have a second washer and dryer,” Bulls said. “One day we had eight people doing laundry.”
CitySquare provides youth ages 13 to 18 with a gymnasium, activity center and adult supervision Monday through Fridays during the school year and throughout the summer.
“Every kid that comes in our door is gonna get an evening meal, and if they need a little more, we’re going to send extra home for a sibling or other family members,” Bulls said as he mentioned the center has a part-time cook who also provides two hot meals a day five days a week for the homeless, or those living in poverty.
With a goal to provide a way out of poverty, CitySquare provides case management services using several federally funded AmeriCorps workers to assist the organization’s program director, who also teaches ESL classes. The team provides counseling and assists neighbors make use of services provided by other organizations to further advancement opportunities.
“We don’t do rental assistance or utility assistance, but we have the resources to know who we need to contact with every group in our community to make a difference,” Bulls said.
During almost two weeks of initial budget hearings, Lamar County commissioners have heard presentations similar to the one by CitySquare. Now its up to the court to decide how much county funding each is to receive during the upcoming fiscal year. Commissioners, I wish you the best in making those decisions.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
