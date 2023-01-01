Heaven gained two remarkable men the week before Christmas, two men who this community and I, personally, will miss but will cherish their memories. Norman Davis joined our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven on Dec. 17 followed shortly thereafter by Ronnie Nutt on Dec. 20.
Both men were stalwarts of their Christian faith. Davis first served as a church leader at First Baptist Church and later in life at First United Methodist Church while Nutt served faithfully in leadership roles at First Christian Church.
Davis’ obituary could not have described him better as a patriot, craftsman, historian, church and community leader, musician, gardener, family man and follower of his Lord Jesus Christ. I first knew Norm at First Baptist Church where we sang in the choir, and at Williams Sporting Goods Center where he and wife Patsy served the sporting needs of this community and graciously gave of their time and resources.
Norm was a member of the Breakfast Optimist Club where he served two terms as president. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Paris and was active in their Flag Program and in Pancake Days. He was also a 25-year member of the Honkers Antique Auto Club and enjoyed driving and showing his three cars.
But Norm was best known for his 20-plus year tenure as a member of the Lamar County Historical Society Museum, which he and several others built during a five-year period, turning an empty warehouse into a prize-winning museum filled with priceless artifacts of Paris and Lamar County history.
And one can never forget his patriotism and love for this country as demonstrated in his involvement with the annual Celebrate America Parade. He constructed wooden floats by hand, including a reproduction of the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima, complete with live soldiers. Most recently, he expressed pleasure in the fact that his Sunday school class at First United Methodist Church purchased enough American flags to surround the church block during patriotic holidays.
Community activist, loyal Christian and promotional guru best describes Ronnie Nutt, who single-handedly has been responsible for the appearance of more well-known celebrities to Paris for charitable causes than anyone else in recent history.
Nutt produced both Doug Kershaw and Uncle Jesse fishing events, which over the past 30 years have raised thousands of dollars for area youth. He also brought Duane Allen and The Oak Ridge Boys to Paris for concerts which netted more than $100,000 for the Boys and Girls Club. More recently, through quarterly Charity Country Dinner Theatre performances at First Christian Church, Ronnie has brought numerous musicians to Paris to benefit charitable causes.
Even as he put up a courageous battle against a rapid cancer attack during the past few months, Ronnie continued his work, arranging performances for next year’s Country Dinner Theatre events and sending out regular reminders via Facebook and messaging of upcoming First Responder monthly breakfasts at the church.
I’ll miss those regular emails and instant messages from my friend, and I’ll forever be grateful for the role models both Norm and Ronnie provided as each lived a life of Christian service to others.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.