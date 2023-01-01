Heaven gained two remarkable men the week before Christmas, two men who this community and I, personally, will miss but will cherish their memories. Norman Davis joined our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven on Dec. 17 followed shortly thereafter by Ronnie Nutt on Dec. 20.

Both men were stalwarts of their Christian faith. Davis first served as a church leader at First Baptist Church and later in life at First United Methodist Church while Nutt served faithfully in leadership roles at First Christian Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.