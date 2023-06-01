I will never look at a milkweed the same.
For years I have been gazing out my kitchen window to watch cows graze in the pasture while baby calves play all around. I’ve noticed the occasional butterfly fluttering about. But I never thought much about the butterfly’s connection with those slender green plants that appear in the spring light colored blossoms.
Known by its scientific name, asclepias, the milkweed is the only plant family that serves as the host for monarch butterfly eggs. The monarch butterfly plants its eggs there, and the larvae and hatchling caterpillars feed exclusively on milkweed leaves. Without milkweed, there can be no monarch butterflies.
Thanks to an invitation by Rob Spencer, former First United Methodist Church minister and founder of Cultiv8Community, a Lamar County-based non profit organization designed to offer outdoor experiences to underserved youth, I visited one of the group’s spring camps where 100 fourth graders from Justiss Elementary School were enjoying time in the great outdoors and learning about the importance of giving back to nature.
More specifically, the group was learning about the life cycle of the monarch butterfly, even planting milkweed seedlings provided the camp by Monarch Watch, an education, conservation and research program based at the University of Kansas with a mission to save the dwindling butterfly species.
After spending time at the camp that day, I took a look at what others were saying about “Last Child in the Woods” by journalist Richard Louv, the book Spencer said inspired him to take a good look at his own experiences, and ultimately led to the creation of the Cultiv8 Camp, located on the 50-ace Methodist Church Camp off CR 34950 near Powderly.
Published in 2005, the book coined the phrase “nature deficit disorder” in reference to the author’s belief that children of every generation are spending less time outdoors and are receiving less and less of the emotional and psychological benefits that being close to nature provide. The book, and the phrase, resulted in thousands of articles on the subject, along with the formation of several nature organizations devoted to youth.
Partly because of convenience, and partly because of the scary world we find ourselves in, many parents find it difficult to find the time to take their children closer to nature. More and more, younger generations are being surrounded by televisions, mobile phones, game consoles and other gadgets, which makes many children lose interest in going outside, and as a result, lose interest in nature completely.
The best selling author is joined by other researchers who fear that children’s alienation from nature may affect their sensory development as well as their physical and mental health and most likely will damage their moral, aesthetic, emotional, intellectual and creative development. Some believe behavior problems. such as attention disorders and depression, are often linked to a nature-deficient childhood.
Not only did Louv advance the “nature deficit disorder” theory, but he began a movement that continues to grow today as he has inspired others, much like those involved with the Cultiv8 Camp, to expose children to nature with positive and fun experiences.
“We are having kids who really fall in love with this place; and that’s when you really start to care,” Rob Spencer said about the camp. “We learn every day that we are out here; and that’s why it is so exciting to share with these kids.”
It is not only children, but adults as well that can benefit from what Spencer and his group are doing. We may all be a bit guilty of having a “nature deficit disorder,” and the Cultiv8 Community goes a long way in “cultivating” both awareness and appreciation for the world God provided for man.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.