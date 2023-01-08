It’s been an emotional roller coaster kind of week with the anticipation of Texas Christian University playing for the national football championship for the first time since 1938 and then the heart wrenching occurrence Monday night when safety Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered a cardiac arrest on live TV minutes into a game with the Cincinnati Bengals.
An avid football fan who spends weekends watching both college and professional games, it was not unusual for me to be watching Monday night football and to witness Hamlin make a tackle, get up and then immediately fall to the ground.
What occurred during the aftermath, as I witnessed fellow players agonizing about what they were witnessing and ESPN sports commentators trying desperately to relay information while in obvious shock, confirmed my belief that life is precious, prayer is powerful and God is in control of all situations.
As I write this column, positive news is coming from doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, first that Hamlin is awake and showing signs of positive neurological activity. As of Thursday night, attending doctors removed a breathing tube and Hamlinl is now talking with doctors, family and by FaceTime with team members in Buffalo.
As reported by ESPN, while still intubated, the first thing Damar asked via written communication: “Did we win? A doctor responded, “Yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life.”
I pray for Hamlin’s complete recovery and that football officials everywhere will continue to make this highly dangerous sport that we all enjoy so much as safe as possible. And, I am joyful in the fact that I have witnessed sports commentators pray on television. What a witness.
With Hamlin’s continued recovery, hopefully TCU Horned Frog fans and alumni like myself can enjoy the hype leading up to the national championship game Monday night with defending champions the Georgia Bulldogs. While Georgia is favored, don’t count out the Horned Frogs.
As a freshman in the Horned Frog band in 1961, I remember well a November day in Austin at Memorial Stadium. The Horned Frogs held the then ranked No. 1 team in the country inside the five-yard line and won the game 6-0. Many sports authorities claim the win ranks as one of the greatest upsets in college football. In the final minutes of the first half, TCU’s quarterback, Sonny Gibbs, threw a 50-yard pass to Buddy Iles, who outran the Texas defenders to the end zone to account for the only points in the game.
All I can say is: Don’t count out the TCU Horned Frogs.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
