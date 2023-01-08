Mary Madewell Headshot

Mary Madewell

It’s been an emotional roller coaster kind of week with the anticipation of Texas Christian University playing for the national football championship for the first time since 1938 and then the heart wrenching occurrence Monday night when safety Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered a cardiac arrest on live TV minutes into a game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

An avid football fan who spends weekends watching both college and professional games, it was not unusual for me to be watching Monday night football and to witness Hamlin make a tackle, get up and then immediately fall to the ground.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

