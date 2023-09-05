As I write this, we here at the newspaper office were working toward getting the Sunday paper out, then we will turn our hands to getting ready for Tuesday — today’s — edition, after the office was closed for Labor Day on Monday.
I did get the holiday off, something I was right happy about.
Labor Day is a nationwide federal holiday, which means banks and government offices and services were closed and their workers off with pay. Most stores and gas stations and such were open however, and a lot of other businesses might or might not have chosen to close.
Labor Day was first celebrated locally in places like New York City, that hot bed of labor activism, in the early 1880s. It took less than a decade for states right across the country to begin recognizing the holiday and Congress made it a federal holiday, to be held the first Monday in September of each year, in 1894, during the administration of President Grover Cleveland.
Labor unions organized big parades and large scale picnics for all the workers who had the day off. There was much music and games, like races of all sorts and baseball, were played by the happy workers. Of course, there was plenty of beer and spirits to be had. Labor leaders as well as community leaders made appearances and gave speeches that lauded the American worker.
I spent a good amount of my earliest years living in northern Indiana, before we moved to Texas. So the idea of Labor Day and the concept of labor unions was very familiar to me. Both of my mother’s parents were members of unions; my grandfather was a member of the Gary, Indiana, firefighters association, and my grandmother, who worked as a grocery cashier for a local chain called Jewel T, was with the United Food and Commercial Workers.
Other members of my mom’s family were also in unions where they worked. My mom’s sister and one of her brothers spent varying amounts of time working in the steel mills that provided much of the economy of the city of Gary. My aunt ran one of the huge cranes that moved massive amounts of molten steel around the mill. She was high above the heat and the grime of the floor of the mill, but her job was considered a highly trained precision skill and she made a very comfortable living at it, without once breaking a sweat.
My mother’s other brother, I suspect, was never a member of any union; He was a lifelong, professional criminal. I did not find out about any of that until I was a grown woman.
My own association with unions came about when I was hired to work in the backshop at the Austin American-Statesman in the late 1970s. The shop’s union representative approached me at the end of my first day on the job and asked me if I was interested in joining the local chapter of the International Typographical Union, the group that covers the workers of print shops and publishing houses and such. I readily agreed.
Before I left Austin to return to Paris and take up a job here at The Paris News, I had been asked to become the union’s safety officer at the Statesman, responsible for checking and maintaining first aid supplies in the building. Then I was asked to become a member of the contract negotiating team when the old contract came up for renewal, as those things have a tendency to do on a fairly regular basis.
Of course there were yearly Labor Day picnics during that time, when every worker at the paper had the day off, with pay. I gladly attended, of course.
Labor Day in America is also the “unofficial” end of summer, a time when school kids are back to classes and people begin to look forward to fall’s cooler temperatures as well as beginning to steel themselves for the coming blast of winter’s cold and snow. That might not be anytime soon, of course, these days, what with climate change. This week, the first full week of September, and just two weeks away from the “official” end of summer, Sept. 21, temperatures in Paris are expected to hit daytime highs of 100 and 101.
Looks like we are still laboring in the drought and the heat for a while longer.
