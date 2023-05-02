A lot of good things have come out of Texas. 

Audie Murphy, the WWII hero and movie star; Willie and Waylon; Whataburger and chili made the right way; longhorns and Santa Gertrudis cattle; stories of the Alamo and San Jacinto; and, of course, Dr. Pepper. You get the idea and there are a lot more things, too.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.