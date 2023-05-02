A lot of good things have come out of Texas.
Audie Murphy, the WWII hero and movie star; Willie and Waylon; Whataburger and chili made the right way; longhorns and Santa Gertrudis cattle; stories of the Alamo and San Jacinto; and, of course, Dr. Pepper. You get the idea and there are a lot more things, too.
While most of the other things that make up Texas such as its natural beauty in places and the Cowboys will be long remembered, inventions can always be improved on or they simply become victims of progress.
The first handheld calculator was invented in Texas.
The discovery changed a lot of people’s lives, so I am told.
It had no visible effect on mine. But other folks thought the little devices were manna from Pythagoras.
But nowadays with phones that do everything but the dishes, who needs a handheld calculator anymore. The phone will calculate to the nth degree and higher if that is possible; math is not my strong suit.
There are, now, probably some people who wouldn’t know what it was if they ever saw one.
Anybody in their golden years who has ever worked in an office and been in one, will surely remember the Selectric typewriters from years gone by.
Secretaries and clerk-typists hailed them as a wonder of the world at the time.
Some even claimed it took the drudgery out of typing and, at the very least, made the slowest typist faster.
The fellow who came up with that revolutionary instrument was born in Texas.
But along came the computer that all but put an end to using typewriters.
Computers soon replaced most every office typewriter in the known world; they sure did in newsrooms where I have worked.
But I never say that one thing put an end to something totally. Because, if I did, somebody, somewhere would crawl out of their “now-just-you-wait-a-minute-I-still-use-a-typewriter cave” in indignant protest.
Small computers for the home and office wouldn’t have been possible without somebody coming up with the integrated circuit. And guess what. That was done by a Texas Instruments team back in 1958. The fellow that is credited with doing that also led the team that came up with the aforementioned handheld calculator.
He got a Nobel Prize in physics for coming up with that at his Texas Instruments job. By the way, he wasn’t born in Texas, but he died a Texan.
Speaking of typewriters, another product dear to typists was also developed in Texas.
That is right, everybody say, Liquid Paper. It could get you out of almost any jam.
We discovered the inventor of the paint over the mistake solution to be Betty Nesbitt Graham. We found out this vital information first through a friend while watching “The Monkees.”
The girl, who knew that bit of information, blurted out that fact when she told that she was the mother of Michael Nesbitt who was in the very show we were watching.
She later felt she had to repeat that information anytime she was with us and the show was mentioned.
Some people never get tired of saying the same stuff over and over. Many times I thought that duct tape might solve that, but I never acted on that.
What I did do after she told that tidbit was look it up for myself.
I mean this girl was always babbling and had proven to be a font of misinformation in the past.
So, you always had to take what she said with a grain of salt because when she was with us the village was missing its you-know-what. I mean she thought The Pig Stand was haute cuisine.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
