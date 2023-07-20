The fast reaction of then Blossom Hardware Store owner Craig Blackburn, who called 911, the CPR instructions a Paris Police Department dispatcher gave and the response of two Paris Emergency Medical Service paramedics to a cardiac arrest saved my husband’s life a little more than 14 years ago, giving him almost 12 more years to live.
During the 10 minutes or more minutes John Madewell lay lifeless on the hardware store’s wooden floor, God had his hand in everything taking place that day. The dispatcher’s precise CPR instructions to Blackburn and another customer, who just happened to walk in, along with the quick response and knowledge of two Paris EMS paramedics, who restored his heartbeat and alerted the emergency room at Paris Regional Medical Center, made the difference between life and death.
Earlier this week, the American Heart Association again recognized Paris EMS with its Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold achievement award, the highest given for prehospital provider response to heart attacks and strokes. Launched in 2014, the Mission: Lifeline EMS recognition program celebrates the achievement of prehospital providers, their collaboration with each other and with hospitals specific to heart attack and stroke patient care, according to the heart association’s website. Paris EMS has been recognized several times.
To put things in perspective, in the past year, Paris EMS transported 447 patients with complaints of heart attack or stroke , according to EMS Assistant Chief Jason Dyess.
The account of that day in 2009 is still vivid as I wrote about the experience with my husband soon afterward. Excerpts from that column follow to illustrate just how suddenly a person can experience a heart attack or stroke.
Store owner Craig Blackburn recalled John sitting in a chair across from him as the two talked. John suddenly stiffened and fell limp.
“I hollered at him, shook him and slapped him a couple of times with no response,” Craig said. “I called 9-1-1 and the dispatcher told me to lay him on the floor. Just seconds later, another customer — Steve Adkins — walked into the store.”
Paris Police Department dispatcher Amber Dobbs guided the two men while they performed CPR for the first time in their lives while Paris Emergency Medical Service paramedics Kellie Newman and Brent Cooper made a quick response to a full cardiac arrest.
A day later, a modest Dobbs said she was just doing her job, something she had done several times, but, unfortunately without the success she experienced that day. Statistics show that about 95 percent of sudden cardiac arrest victims die before reaching a hospital.
Newman and Cooper worked on John several minutes, restoring a rhythm and providing needed support before loading him into an ambulance and heading for the alerted emergency room.
“We got a rhythm with one shock,” Newman told me after the team rolled John from the ambulance into The Heart Hospital at Paris Regional Medical Center.
That’s when God used the heart center’s capable staff directed by cardiologists Dr. Khalid Shafiq and Dr. Arjumand Hashmi along with physician specialists nephrologist the late Dr. Morris Tobin, pulmonologist Dr. Ted McLemore and all the nursing staff in the emergency room and cardiac intensive care unit. Remarkably, John recovered almost completely, no doubt a miracle.
As in late April 2009, dispatchers, EMS paramedics and Paris Regional Health Center emergency room staff continue to work together today. The American Heart Association award is a testament to the dedication of those who work daily so patients have the best possible chance of survival.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.