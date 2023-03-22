A few months back, I wrote a couple of pieces about Bryan N. Hadley, an independent film maker from Austin, with family ties to Lamar County as he brought himself and his camera and a couple of his actors to his better-than-a-century-old family home in Blossom to film scenes for his latest project, “The Haul Across Aswan.”
I had written about Hadley in the past, in 2016, when he came to Blossom to film another independent feature, “All Way Bent.” He also filmed in Paris at a variety of locations, business and churches and local landmarks. We never met, and I conducted interviews with him by email.
Hadley’s family has deep roots in Lamar County and his mother still owns land and a home there and he spent many a summer vacation in northeast Texas. He has cast some of his local friends and acquaintances — old and new — in some of the films he has made, and last year he held auditions in Paris for local actors for this latest film.
Hadley is still filming on “THAA,” at locations all across the state of Texas, as he has posted on his Facebook page — which pops up on my Facebook page, too, so I can keep track of him and his work.
When not traveling to far-flung locations in Texas in search of places that can stand in on film for places like Egypt and Germany and the eastern seaboard of the USA, Hadley is hard at work at a new job, one he has only been at for a couple of months now, as communications director for The Texas Construction Association, based in Austin, doing public relations and creating media content for the industry organization.
I have heard it said, that “if you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life.” It seems Hadley is living that axiom. His job lets him do what he loves to do, which is make movies.
Hadley is also staying busy these days running his own organization, The Academy of Independent Motion Pictures, which he kicked off late last year. The group, which Hadley serves as a member of the board of governors and as executive director, aims to “elevate the visibility of independent film by recognizing & celebrating the industry’s vast, inspiring talent.”
On May 19 at the Dougherty Theatre in Austin, AIMP will hold its first awards ceremony. The award is known as The Percy, to honor Hadley’s great-grandfather, Percy Moore of Blossom, a portrait painter, best known for his rendering of William Johnson McDonald, the Paris banker who left a sizable bequest to the University of Texas to establish the McDonald Observatory.
The Percy honors excellence in filmmaking, regardless of the backing or budget of the project, and gives awards for writing, editing, directing short films and feature length films, for music, makeup and costume and production design and cinematography as well as for lead and supporting actors and best picture.
Among the nominees in this first annual awards is the lead actress in Hadley’s latest release, “Dans La Ville,” Adrienne Riddle. The film, which includes footage Hadley filmed in Blossom on family property there, is currently available on Amazon Prime and on FriedTalk.com, his company’s streaming platform. Hadley’s old friend, Blossom business owner Jeff Morrison, also appeared in the film.
The awards itself has another Lamar County connection. The artist who designed and sculpted the award is Jeffrey Stewart, a local jewelry student and musician. Stewart is involved in Paris Community Theatre as well, and has been on stage in several plays in the past few years. He was cast by Hadley to play a role in THAA that would require him to travel with the director and other cast members to the deserts of west Texas for scenes set in the Middle East.
For more information about the Academy of Independent Motion Pictures, visit thepercy.org.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News.
