‘Let’s take a field trip,” County Clerk Ruth Sisson said to me as Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell announced a break in Monday morning’s Commissioners’ Court meeting for everyone to see first hand the varied locations being discussed for the location of a new flagpole on the courthouse grounds.

Flag Location

Maintenance Supervisor Kerry Washington, right, points out the location he has in mind for a concrete slab and 30-foot flagpole to display both the United States and Texas flags near the North Main Street sidewalk and the north entrance of the Lamar County Courthouse, 2001 N. Main St. Listening in, from left, Commissioners Kevin Anderson, Ronnie Bass, Allen Skidmore and County Judge Brandon Bell.

So here we go. Sisson, myself, Bell, Commissioners Allen Skidmore, Ronnie Bass and Kevin Anderson along with County Auditor Kayla Hall and Tax Assessor/Collector Haskell Maroney and a couple of other folks in the courtroom at the time. Unfortunately, Precinct 2 Commissioner Lonnie Layton has been out for a few weeks because of a painful back problem.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.