Maintenance Supervisor Kerry Washington, right, points out the location he has in mind for a concrete slab and 30-foot flagpole to display both the United States and Texas flags near the North Main Street sidewalk and the north entrance of the Lamar County Courthouse, 2001 N. Main St. Listening in, from left, Commissioners Kevin Anderson, Ronnie Bass, Allen Skidmore and County Judge Brandon Bell.
‘Let’s take a field trip,” County Clerk Ruth Sisson said to me as Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell announced a break in Monday morning’s Commissioners’ Court meeting for everyone to see first hand the varied locations being discussed for the location of a new flagpole on the courthouse grounds.
So here we go. Sisson, myself, Bell, Commissioners Allen Skidmore, Ronnie Bass and Kevin Anderson along with County Auditor Kayla Hall and Tax Assessor/Collector Haskell Maroney and a couple of other folks in the courtroom at the time. Unfortunately, Precinct 2 Commissioner Lonnie Layton has been out for a few weeks because of a painful back problem.
Although the original purpose may have been to establish the best place to place a flagpole in honor of our country and state, the trip around the grounds ended up on the south side of the courthouse where that controversial Confederate statue takes center stage. The reason for the extended walk was for the county clerk to make sure commissioners and judges were aware of the landscaping needs in front of the courthouse annex where her offices are located.
“We better get back inside before someone sees us all around here and thinks we’re discussing that statute,” one of the commissioners remarked, to which I just instinctively replied, “That thing needs to be moved from here to a more appropriate place like the Veteran’s Memorial.”
Understandably so, my remark came as a bit of a shock to some of the members of the court, and especially to Judge Bell, who pretty much won his first term in office on a pledge to let that statute remain exactly where it is. Jokingly, the judge said something to the effect “let’s not go there,” and I heard one of the commissioners remark, “That needs to go before the voters in a countywide election.”
“I agree,” I thought to myself.
Return now with me to a decision to relocate the United States flag from the top of the courthouse on the south side of the building, which is actually the front of the courthouse but faces a little used and very crowded Houston Street, to a location near the north entrance and adjacent to the North Main Street sidewalk.
Maintenance Supervisor Kerry Washington, as he always does at every Commissioners’ Court meeting, was in the process of sharing about projects at hand, with the purchase and location of a flagpole being one of his topics for the morning.
Washington not only is in charge of maintenance at the courthouse, but all county property to include the courthouse annex on Lamar Avenue, the Lamar County Jail, the probation and Agrilife Extension offices on Bonham Street and properties on North Main Street, one that houses the American Red Cross and other agencies and the latest county acquisition, the six or so acres where a new multipurpose facility, a proposed fuel station and communications tower are to be located. He is a busy man.
But I digress.
At this particular meeting, his purpose was to receive permission to relocate the flag and purchase a 30-foot pole with a six-foot square concrete base, which he received in short order after our little excursion.
