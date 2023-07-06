It’s been a long time coming, but Paris is soon to be at the junction of three major four-lane lane highways, with connectivity leading from Mexico to Canada and from the West Coast to the East Coast.

We are getting so close to seeing the completion of U.S. 82 as a four-lane divided highway from Sherman and points west to its connection with Interstate 30 near New Boston to the east, and for U.S. 271 to be completed from Mount Pleasant to Paris on its way to connect with the Indian Nation Turnpike near Hugo, Oklahoma. The completion of a divided Texas 24 coming from Interstate 30 east of Greenville through Delta County into Paris in 2018 heralded the beginning of the end to a half-century long struggle.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

