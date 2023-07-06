It’s been a long time coming, but Paris is soon to be at the junction of three major four-lane lane highways, with connectivity leading from Mexico to Canada and from the West Coast to the East Coast.
We are getting so close to seeing the completion of U.S. 82 as a four-lane divided highway from Sherman and points west to its connection with Interstate 30 near New Boston to the east, and for U.S. 271 to be completed from Mount Pleasant to Paris on its way to connect with the Indian Nation Turnpike near Hugo, Oklahoma. The completion of a divided Texas 24 coming from Interstate 30 east of Greenville through Delta County into Paris in 2018 heralded the beginning of the end to a half-century long struggle.
I’ve watched the hard work of many community leaders, along with our state and national representatives work tirelessly to bring four-lane highways here. Such names as Don Wall, Curtis Fendley, David Glass, Chip Harper, former state Rep. Mark Homer, and U.S. Congressmen Jim Chapman, Max Sandlin and Ralph Hall come to mind along with former Lamar County Judge Chuck Superville and Bobby Littlefield, Noel Paramanantham, Dan Perry, Daniel Taylor, and others from the TxDOT Paris District.
Endless efforts are paying off as we see progress in plans for the widening of U.S. 82 from the Lamar County line to the Red River/Bowie County line, and of U.S. 271 from Paris to Bogata to complete a four-lane divided highway into Mount Pleasant and points south with connectivity to Interstate 30.
It’s a tedious, lengthy TxDOT process that takes years to complete with several hearings to gain public input as evidenced by a second round of hearings in Detroit and Avery, scheduled July 11 and July 13 respectively. Hearings will advance a project to make U.S. 82 a divided four-lane highway from the western edge of Blossom through Detroit to the Highway 34 loop around Clarksville, and from the eastern edge of Clarksville through Avery to the Red River/Bowie County. In the meantime, plans for completing the stretch of U.S. 82 from the Lamar County line near Honey Grove to Paris are moving right along with construction anticipated to begin as early as the summer of 2025, according to TxDOT information.
Rounds of hearings on a project to make U.S. 271 a four-lane divided highway from Loop 286 in Paris to SH 37 in Bogata were completed in 2022. That project has gained TxDOT approval and is funded, records indicate.
As expected, better highways equate to increased truck traffic, which already is putting a strain on Loop 286 around Paris. Add to the equation the development of businesses around the loop, and traffic congestion and safety become a concern as noted in a 2019 article penned by my colleague, Sally Boswell. TxDOT conducted a feasibility study, which resulted in a plan presented in public hearings last year with anticipated construction to begin in 2027, if not sooner. On the northeast portion of the Loop, planned improvements call for high-speed, nonstop lanes for travelers passing through the area and low-speed, controlled frontage roads for local traffic and business access. For the southeast portion of the Loop, TxDOT plans to expand the roadway to five lanes with two lanes in either direction and one shared median as a left-turn lane. There are also plans to improve the Loop’s intersection with S. Collegiate Drive near Paris High School.
It is reassuring to know that plans are in place to take care of increased traffic around the Loop and encouraging to know that because of the combined efforts of so many, Paris is no longer the second largest city in Texas without a four-lane divided highway connected to an Interstate, as noted by Wikipedia and credited to the Texas Transportation Commission.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
