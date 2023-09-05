With a name like Garden of the Gods, visitors can only expect something wondrous. The city park in Colorado Springs does not disappoint.
It is easily the most spectacular city park that I have ever seen anywhere in this country.
Huge spires tower over the landscape and other wider formations create a natural wonderland that had visitors walking around saying things like, “wow!”
The scenery is simply awe-inspiring.
The land that makes up the Garden of the Gods was donated to Colorado Springs in 1909 by the children of Charles Elliot Perkins to fulfill his wish that it be kept forever free to the public. Perkins was a businessman and president of a railroad company.
One of my favorite areas of the park looked like a natural playground with boulders placed just close enough together to make them excellent for leaping from one to another. When I came upon the rocks of various sizes in that area, I thought: Oh, to be 10-years-old again, they would have had to drag me kicking and screaming from that area! But at my advanced age I decided not to try to revert to my youth. I just took pictures, instead.
There are nine geographic rock formations in the 1,336 acre park that covers almost two square miles,
The Ancestral Rockies, which were in place 300 to 320 million years ago, eventually eroded away. The erosion of these first Rocky Mountains formed the sedimentary Fountain Formation and the Lyons Sandstone layers.
There are also six ecological systems in the park, according to Bret Tennis, who is the Parks Operations Administrator.
The rocks that now tower over the ground were once under the ground themselves, Tennis said.
The laramide orogeny is the process that stood the current rock formations up. The current set of Rocky Mountains is actually the third set of mountains in the region. The ancient Rockies were smaller than the current range, he said.
“We are considered the jewel of the front range,” he said. “This is where the plains meet the mountains.”
The outcroppings at the Garden of the Gods are only part of the sedimentary rock formations that stretch north from Colorado Springs to Boulder.
There are just over 20 miles of trails in the park and I hiked about half of them during my three hour visit, which was not long enough to take in the whole of the park.
The garden of wonders is near the base of Pikes Peak.
The Ute people lived in this area many years ago. The Ute called what we now call Pikes Peak, Sun Mountain, and would climb it to seek spiritual enlightenment.
I was pretty enlightened just wandering around the huge rocks that jutted skyward around me.
A sign showed pictures of animals that one might see as they roamed through nature’s architecture. Creatures such as Rocky Mountain Bighorn sheep, mule deer and rattlesnakes were on the list with a few others. But I didn’t see any such creatures, but I did see a rare breed of folks called rock climbers.
Yep, you can scale those big rocks looking for crevices to cling to if you are a mind to, but you have to get a permit and knowing what you are doing also comes in handy as some of the uplifts are hundreds of feet high.
The natives in Colorado Springs tell a story as to how the area got its name.
Way back in the late 1800s, there were two surveyors working in the area. One of them said to the other, you know this here would make a good place for a biergarten, they were speaking German at the time.
But the other, who was overwhelmed by the natural beauty rising up all around him, had something much grander in mind.
He is said to have replied to his co-worker, “Biergarten! Why it is a fit place for the gods to assemble. We will call it the Garden of the Gods.”
Remember, if you go, do not carve on the rocks, or litter, because the gods will get you.
