When I plan my road trips, one of the things I do is map out where I will travel each day. That includes making motel reservations online.
I am currently in a motel in Colorado that touts itself as having an indoor swimming pool and guess what it does.
But guess what else it has. It has a closed swimming pool.
That is right the pool is devoid of water.
What makes it worse is the motel that I stayed in the night before in Oklahoma also touted that it had an indoor pool.
But guess what. That pool was closed. Too. It looked like a battlefield instead of an area to relax and swim.
What is up with that! Two motels, two closed pools.
What really galls me is there is no discount. The room still costs the same whether the pool is open for swimming or not.
That is a raw deal in my book and not at all good customer service.
They should at the least have something on their website letting people know swimming will not be an option.
I know I would have selected somewhere else to stay.
These two disappointments remind me of amusement parks I have gone to only to find certain attractions were closed. Again, there was no advance warning, but one did put out one of those general notices that said some attractions may be closed. But that is not specific so you still have to go and pay full price and hope what you want to do is open.
One time while living in Florida I went to SeaWorld for the first time with some out-of-state friends who had also never been. I was excited and they were, too.
I had told my friends that the first thing we needed to do was to go up the Sky Tower.
That is a 400-foot observation tower that I told my friends we could go up to plan our walk around the park and decide what order to go in.
That is what we could have done, had it not been closed.
No warning on the website, just a “sorry for the inconvenience” sign. And, you guessed it, we were charged full price to get in.
Along our trip around the park, I had been telling my friends that the Shark Encounter should really be something to see. It is a walkthrough attraction with various kinds of sharks and other fish swimming in a huge tank.
We were all looking forward to seeing the shark, but all we saw was another “sorry for the inconvenience” sign.
I could come back (at full price again), but my friends didn’t live in Florida, so they had to miss both those things.
At another park when I had another out-of-state visitor, we went to a park to ride one of the roller coasters only to find it was out of service.
It may just be me, but I would like to get what I think I am going to get when I have to pay full price.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
