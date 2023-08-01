Have you heard about this thing called “girl-meals”? I understand it’s all over the social media sites and the so called “influencers” are all a-gaga over it.
“Girl-meals” are meals composed of any and all kinds of munchies, snack items of any variety, from chips and dips, cheese and crackers, fresh fruits or veggies, jarred relishes like pickles and olives and such, maybe a bit of sliced prepared meats like salami or deli meats. Even popcorn. The thing that ties it all together is that nothing is “cooked” or if it was cooked it has been chillin’ in the ’frig, and can be assembled quickly with little or no clean up afterwards.
Shoot, I’ve been doing “girl-meals” for 45 years or more.
When I was living at home, as a child — up to when I left home to go to college — my mom cooked a hot dinner every night, a meat and three sides usually, although a casserole or stew served with bread and a side salad was not unheard of. Breakfast was almost always some form of eggs and bacon or a bowl of cold cereal with milk. Lunch was generally a sandwich and chips, maybe a piece of fruit, packed to carry away or a plate lunch or sandwich purchased on the run at work or at school.
Sometimes, every once in a while, mom would up and decide she wasn’t cooking that evening. We were all on our own as far as dinner was concerned. Mom would fix herself a bowl of cornflakes or Cheerios and tell us we could do the same or rustle up something from the leftovers or cold cuts on hand in the icebox. We kids, since we couldn’t cook and never wanted to have to do all that washing up even if we could cook, opted for one or the other of her options. My dad would usually just drive over to his parents’ home, and eat whatever his mom had fixed for supper that night, or else she would rustle him up a quick meal from the leftovers in her icebox. I do remember joining him sometimes on those dinner runs to Memaw’s kitchen
After I left home, and started keeping my own house, I found cooking meals to be the most onerous of household chores, so I came to understand Mom’s willingness to abandon the kitchen now and again. I started to make my meals more happenstance, heating up leftovers and eating pickles right out of jars or slicing chunks of cheese off the block as I ate.
Back then I called them “throw-together” meals. Cold sliced meats, maybe leftover tuna salad eaten with crackers and a dab of mayonnaise, chips right out of the bag. Some sliced tomatoes drizzled with Italian dressing. Yum.
My Memaw was actually instrumental in developing my lifelong taste for throw-together meals. She could and often did make a meal out of a hunk of day-old cornbread crumbled into a glass of buttermilk, or a slice of sweet onion between two pieces of white bread slathered with Miracle Whip. Her icebox was full of small foil-covered dishes of leftovers from the full meals she had already cooked. A couple of spoonfuls of corn or green beans or a dab of boiled okra would often get thrown into and stewed with a can of tomatoes. Cold mashed potatoes got repurposed with chopped onions and a beaten egg into crispy fried potato cakes. A leftover hunk of ham or a single piece of fried salt pork flavored the collards she could whip up at the drop of a hat. She called what she did “make-do” cooking. She learned it, she said, during the lean years of the Great Depression, when my dad was just a baby.
She also got me hooked on eating baked beans right out of the can. I was thrilled later in life when I started finding single-serving portions of baked beans on the grocery store shelves. There are two or three cans of that favorite treat in my pantry right this minute.
I remember when I got my first microwave, and could get beyond dirtying up a saucepan to reheat a leftover and could add a bit of warm food to my throw-together meals.
To this day, still, most of the meals I eat at home are what people are now calling “girl-meals.” If I was on social media, I would tell those “influencers” that they just ain’t saying anything new.
I wonder how they would feel about tucking into a glass of cornbread and buttermilk?
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
