I have been driving cars for 55 years.
The first car I ever drove was my dad’s 1961 Ford Falcon. It was his work car which back in those days had two meanings. One, it was the car he drove to the Texas Gulf Sulphur plant on the Port Arthur Highway in Beaumont on Monday through Friday and, two, it was the car he worked on most every weekend. Not that it needed every weekend, it did, of course, sometimes need it, but he really just liked fiddling with it.
I did not share his love of that compact car.
It was a standard shift, three on a tree, the old H pattern. Toward you and down, away and up, pull down were the forward gears and toward you and up was reverse. I hated it, but he wasn’t going to train me on our “good” car.
I didn’t understand why he felt he had to teach me to drive on that car as I was going to take Drivers’ Training in the spring on a car with automatic transmission. He said you need to learn on a manual transmission as that will come in handy.
I have only driven two manual transmissions a few times since then.
Every car I have ever purchased has been automatic.
I don’t keep a car very long and that may be one of the reasons I have had very good luck with cars over the years.
Of all the cars, many different makes from small to large, from economy to luxury, I have only had one that was what I would call lemon.
I had a ’78 Chevy Monte Carlo that I had bought used in 1981. Loved that car, it was a silver beauty with a red vinyl roof.
In 1984, I decided to get a new car. I didn’t like the look of the Monte Carlo that year, but a four door Cavalier caught my attention. I went to the magazine store to look for magazines about Cavaliers and talked to a friend who had an ‘82 Cavalier and he sang its praises. The ’83 Cavalier got stunning reports on dependability. It did not hurt that the Cavalier was $3,000 cheaper than the Monte Carlo.
That was the beginning of a three-year nightmare.
When the car was just months old, I drove from Texas to Canada then across New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and into Massachusetts when it happened.
I was on the off ramp when the car just shut down, the engine stopped and the lights went off. I guided the car into a parking lot.
I had to have the car towed to the Chevrolet dealership in Boston. I am pretty sure I was told a falsehood. They told me the electric system was not properly installed and they said it was a wonder I had made it as far as I had.
Then they dropped the bomb. Even though the car was under warranty, the man I talked to told me because of “paperwork,” it would be better to make the “warranty claim” at the dealership where I got the car in Texas. I said that didn’t make any sense. But he said, “Trust me.”
To this day if anyone says “Trust me,” to me, red flags raise up straight out of my head.
I got the car back home with only one stall on the George Washington Bridge in NYC.
Once back, began a more than seven-month back and forth with the Chevy Division that finally ended with me skipping several payments on the car. On one of the late payment calls, I told them where the car was and they could come pick it up and use that meaningless line “I’ll never buy another thing from you.”
At some point the issue was resolved. I didn’t get my money back, but they absorbed six car payments.
I kept the car for another three years (had to, auto payments you know).
And I had all kinds of trouble with it, the ignition system, the transmission and minor things that are major when the car won’t start.
Then one day I was heading to work when I had to stop behind a semi that was stopped on the roadway. Then, I notice the huge truck is backing up. The driver doesn’t see me, I am honking, but the huge truck slams slowly into my hapless car.
That was the end of my little lemony Chevy.
When I told my dad about it, he said, “What do you mean you honked the horn? Why didn’t you get out of the car!
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
