have been driving cars for 55 years.

The first car I ever drove was my dad’s 1961 Ford Falcon. It was his work car which back in those days had two meanings. One, it was the car he drove to the Texas Gulf Sulphur plant on the Port Arthur Highway in Beaumont on Monday through Friday and, two, it was the car he worked on most every weekend. Not that it needed every weekend, it did, of course, sometimes need it, but he really just liked fiddling with it.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

