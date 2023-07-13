Mary's cols photo.jpg

It may have been because of the tutu he wore at the Paris Can Can Follies for the 100 Club or at a Redneck Golf Tournament for Habitat for Humanity that retired Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley gained notoriety.

Although he may be known mostly for an outstanding job during his 45 years service in law enforcement, the community service work Hundley performed during his tenure as chief and the work he continues since his retirement in 2020 has not gone unnoticed. Rightfully so.

