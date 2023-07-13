It may have been because of the tutu he wore at the Paris Can Can Follies for the 100 Club or at a Redneck Golf Tournament for Habitat for Humanity that retired Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley gained notoriety.
Although he may be known mostly for an outstanding job during his 45 years service in law enforcement, the community service work Hundley performed during his tenure as chief and the work he continues since his retirement in 2020 has not gone unnoticed. Rightfully so.
The United Way of Lamar County will honor Hundley as this year’s Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award recipient at its annual breakfast meeting Aug. 16 at Love Civic Center.
“We are thrilled to be honoring Bob Hundley with this year’s Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award,” executive director Jenny Wilson said, noting Hundley has served on the boards of two of the agency’s partner agencies, the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society REACH Center and the Lamar County Child Welfare Board. “His commitment, dedication and leadership are unparalleled,” she noted.
In addition to serving as chairman of the Child Welfare Board, the retired chief serves as founder and president of the 100 Club of Lamar County, vice chairman of the Ark-Tex Criminal Justice Advisory Board and is a member of the Paris Kiwanis, Camp Kiwanis board of directors.
His continuous service to the 100 Club, with its mission to provide support in the amount of $10,000 immediately to the family of any first responder in Lamar County, paid or volunteer, killed in the line of duty, is noteworthy in and of itself. Hundley brought the organization, which began in 1953 in Houston, to Paris in 2016. Paris Can Can Follies, a two-night event originated in 2014 with local talent in a show consisting of skits with silly costumes and lip-synching to popular songs, began dedicating its profits to The 100 Club in 2018. That’s when the police chief first donned a tutu.
“Bob Hundley defines the phrase “above and beyond,” Can-Can Follies director Lisa Spann said during a phone conversation. “He will put a tutu on, he’ll put a diaper on — anything for his community, and especially for the 100 Club. He is just a remarkable man, and I can not say enough about him.”
Spann hinted that Hundley will again make an appearance when the Follies return after a three-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-night show is set for Aug. 4 and 5 at cfParis, 3419 N. Main St.
“He’s going to be feeling, ‘I’m Alright,’” Spann said.
I witnessed his compassion for children recently during Hundley’s budget request at Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on behalf of the Child Welfare Board. After giving a summary of recent changes to the way the state administers the foster care program and the children the Child Welfare Board serves, Hundley said, “I want to share with you a quick story that pulls on the heartstrings.”
He then told of a local child in permanent Child Protective Service custody with issues that placed him in a hospital in the Houston area. He was in need of a computer to assist with the tutoring he was receiving while in the hospital. The local board bought a Chromebook and recently received a photograph of the child when he received the computer.
“His smile says it all,” Hundley said. And, the compassion Hundley expressed while sharing about the child’s predicament says it all about our retired police chief.
Congratulations, Chief Hundley, for recognition well deserved.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
