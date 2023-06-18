Makya High.jpeg

Not all superheros wear capes and have superhuman strength. Anyone can be a hero in someone's life. My papa can be considered a hero, by my definition, because he is hardworking, kind and very humble.

My papa is very hard working, he is probably one of the hardest workers I've ever met. There's not a day that goes by that he's not out announcing games, building ramps, helping with food drives, or just being productive in general. He always makes sure that he has something to do. Most days my nana and I wish he would just sit down for a while. He'll wake up at dawn every morning to go do yard work, analyze the house, or just try to figure out what else can be done today. He keeps me on my toes, even on the days I'd rather not be.

MaKya High is a senior at Paris High School and proud of her papa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.