Not all superheros wear capes and have superhuman strength. Anyone can be a hero in someone's life. My papa can be considered a hero, by my definition, because he is hardworking, kind and very humble.
My papa is very hard working, he is probably one of the hardest workers I've ever met. There's not a day that goes by that he's not out announcing games, building ramps, helping with food drives, or just being productive in general. He always makes sure that he has something to do. Most days my nana and I wish he would just sit down for a while. He'll wake up at dawn every morning to go do yard work, analyze the house, or just try to figure out what else can be done today. He keeps me on my toes, even on the days I'd rather not be.
“Sweet as honey,” some people may refer to my papa as.
He is the most kindhearted person I've met. He rescues and feeds stray cats and dogs, he delivers food boxes to people that need them, he always makes sure everyone around him is OK.
He is a very selfless man, and always taught me to think this way as well. He'll give a million compliments a day if he has to.
Never fails to greet a soul when we're out. Always makes himself approachable and available to whoever needs him. I think the kindest thing he does is clean my room for me when I get too overwhelmed, busy, or depressed to do it. He knows I like my space tidy so he can always tell when I'm struggling with something. He’ll leave a note on my bed letting me know that it’s OK to struggle sometimes. Even though he’s always going and always busy, he makes sure I’m OK, and have everything I need. He has a very big and kind heart.
Having someone around that has accomplished so much in their lifetime is really inspiring. However, having someone around that is humble about everything they’ve done for themselves and their community is ten times better. My papa gets a big head sometimes, just here and there. He has never been cocky or conceited though.
He tries his best to learn something new or talk to someone new everyday. He always tells me to never stop trying to learn something new. He’s the smartest man I know, yet he still tries his best to keep an open mind and heart. If he makes a mistake or is wrong about something he’ll admit it, apologize for it and correct himself. He doesn’t always do it right away but he gets around to it. He also doesn't like to dwell on the things he's done. He always tries to get or accomplish something new.
Having a role model such as my papa in my life has helped me so much.
He is so encouraging, loving, and genuine. I didn't realize two years ago how important it would be to have someone play such a part in my life.
Growing up kids tend to develop the mindset of not needing much help from anybody.
However, just having someone around that's doing so much good for themselves helps a lot. My papa has enabled me to do so much. Everything from chasing my dreams of playing division 1 volleyball to simply turning my bad days good. He has made more of an impact in my life the last two years than anyone has ever made.
Having someone show you that there is still so much change to be made in the world, to show that there is still so much good in the world. Someone that proves to you everyday that there is always a way to make something happen. My papa is that someone for me, my papa, Robert High, is my hero.
MaKya High is a senior at Paris High School and proud of her papa.
