I’m a fake country boy, and I’ll be the first to say it.
I spent four years at Oklahoma State University calling myself a Cowboy, but have little proof I earned the reputation of the school’s mascot. I don’t own a cowboy hat, boots or a belt buckle. I’ve never driven a tractor or milked a cow. Country music is my favorite genre, but really only the stuff made after 2000.
All that to say, I was intimidated driving in my Hyundai Sonata to cover the 74th Annual Bogata Rodeo last weekend. Passing Ford F150s and Dodge Ram trucks pulling horse trailers made me wonder if I’d fit in with a rodeo crowd.
At least my Sonata didn’t get stuck as I followed a truck into a roped-off grass field to park.
I hoped my thrown-together outfit of a patterned button-down shirt, boat shoes and khakis told people I was trying my best to be country, rather than being someone who didn't care at all. At least I felt better about my hat, a mesh ball cap bearing the name of an Oklahoma feed company, that my friend from college, a true country boy, gifted me.
My expectations of smelling popcorn, hot dogs and cotton candy upon exiting the car seemed laughable as the pungent odor of livestock (and everything horses, bulls and sheep leave behind) hit me.
I got over, or used to, the odor quickly as the rodeo came into view. One of the biggest American flags I’ve ever seen lorded over a scene like something out of a movie.
Seeing cowboy hats, vendors selling knick knacks in tents and hardly anyone on their cell phone felt like I was back in a simpler time. This whole rodeo thing was kind of cool, and the events hadn’t even started yet.
Instead of easing into the crazier competitions, Tyler Griffin from Stuart, Oklahoma, kicked the night off by sliding bareback onto a bronc. Watching Griffin ride the flailing horse and dismount without being injured gave me an adrenaline rush, and I was standing behind a tall metal fence.
As the night wore on, and it got late, lasting past 10 p.m., I picked up on a growing sense of anticipation for the final showdown between the baddest of animals, bulls, and the baddest of cowboys. The little kids scrambling around in the arena for hidden dollar bills were cute, and the rodeo funny man was entertaining, but it was time for what everyone had been waiting for.
I found my spot along the rail in the corner where men struggled to prepare the bulls to ride. The bulls, which are the largest breathing things I’ve ever seen in person, didn’t seem to like it very much.
I poked my camera through the fence, following the sporadic movements of a furious bull. One bull kicked his way to my corner of the arena, spraying dirt into my shoes and, suddenly, the metal bars separating me from two tons of unbridled anger didn’t feel so safe. Feeling the dirt fly into my leg gave me a shot of adrenaline I’ve never come close to even while standing on the sideline of a Big 12 football game.
Rodeo is a real sport played by real cowboys and cowgirls. And I am a fake country boy who enjoyed every second of it.
Ben Hutchens is the sports writer for The Paris News. His column appears occasionally on the editorial page.
