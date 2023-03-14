Well, National Cereal Day, March 7, has come and gone with little to no fanfare.
But that is par for the course as one celebrates the day just by having a bowl of the longtime, most popular breakfast item in the country or by simply snacking on some.
Most everyone starts the day with a bowl of their favorite cereal anyway, don’t they.
I know I do.
My current favorite is Frosted Krispies. Those have replaced my former favorite Rice Krispies Treats which has been impossible for me to find in the past 10 years. Maybe they are only sold east of the Mississippi because that is the last place that I was able to find them when I lived over that way.
I loved them because they were (are?) so tasty and they brought back good memories of growing up in Big B, eating Rice Krispies Treats. Those treats of Rice Krispies cereal, butter and tiny marshmallows were warm, fresh, gooey sensations that sent kid’s happy meters soaring. And the store-bought version just doesn’t satisfy like those sweet treats our moms and aunts used to whip up.
But I was never a fan of plain, old Rice Krispies back in those days, and that was the only kind offered back when cars had fins and televisions weighed four and a half tons.
My favorite cereal varied from year to year or possibly month to month growing up. I do remember eating Frosted Flakes, not because “they’re great,” but because that is what my dad liked and what my mom brought home from the Henke and Pillot.
I do remember liking Sugar Pops a way long time ago.
It was during my cowboy phase when every boy on the block had a cowboy cap gun. I had a Wild Bill Hickok one with a bull’s head engraved on the handle.
Mine was a Longhorn, at least, that is what I called it.
Sugar Pops had a catchy jingle: Sugar Pops are tops, and they were. They were shot full of sugar that we ran off in the long, joyous days of preschool youth.
At some point, I grew out of my guns and pops phase, but not the sugar part.
I moved on to Sugar Crisp.
You just couldn’t get enough of Sugar Crisp the jingle went. Actually, you could in one sitting. But I did eat that cereal from grade school up until junior high.
In junior high I don’t think I had a favorite really. I bounced around cereals like Honeycomb with its big-big bite. That was part of its catchy jingle: “HONEYCOMB’S BIG… YEAH, YEAH, YEAH! IT’S NOT SMALL… NO, NO, NO!,HONEYCOMB’S GOT… A BIG, BIG BITE!
There was the Cheerios fling which I had to add my own sugar and also ended up with glops of sugar in the bottom of the bowl which I had to eat, of course.
Then there were periods of always being after some Lucky Charms and short early morning voyages with Cap’n Crunch.
Even a short love affair with those gosh-awful Apple Jacks. What was I thinking; it must have been the hormones because it certainly wasn’t my taste buds.
I, also, had a short fling with Froot Loops. You know, I followed my nose and there it was. Those red, yellow and orange circles that all tasted the same. It didn’t take me long to stop following my nose, to Froot Loops anyway.
When high school came along, I graduated to old-man cereal: Grape-Nuts.
Not those puny Grape-Nuts Flakes, but the hardcore grape nuts that looked like crushed rabbit pellets. I ate them because they were good for me, I was told, and would help my tennis game. Turns out, they weren’t that good for me or my tennis game. But you eat and learn.
What surprised me was that I found out in talking to some friends that I have known since grade school and junior high, is how many of them ate those Grape-Nuts when they were little kids.
What mean parents they must have had to deprive those kids of the joys of a sugar filled morning cereal or maybe they were smart.
They didn’t want those kids bouncing off the walls at school or at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.