There are a good number of people out there who live by the positioning of the heavenly bodies. I know that because I have two friends who are first-rate astrologers. They have honest to goodness clients who follow their readings.
The astrological readings they get are the real thing.
They are not the extremely generalized little blubs one finds in the daily horoscope that are never very specific, rather they are charts based on that person’s actual readings of the heavenly bodies for a specific time.
I don’t have real readings done for me, but I do get a kick reading things about Capricorns in general and how I, a double Capricorn with Leo rising, am supposed to react in given situations. And things like what I am supposed to like and places I should go, the kind of dog would be a good pet and the kind of people I should make friends with.
Just in the past two weeks, I have gotten “news” tidbits about things for Capricorns. But see, they are the general comments, not really directed toward someone who is a double Capricorn with Leo rising such as myself.
One of the astrology notes I got let me know what dessert I should eat because it is the favorite of Capricorns everywhere. And guess what, I do love pecan pralines. But then who doesn’t love those creamy, sugary sweet pecan treats. I grew up in southeast Texas while it is some miles from true Cajun country, it still has quite a tradition of Cajun cooking and music. So I have been eating pecan candy since I was knee high to sugar cane, which I also gnawed on right out of the field.
Then, as if to prove to me just how nonspecific the astrology interpretations can be, the next day I got one from someone else telling me that Capricorns and glazed doughnuts were a match made in the heavens. I have to admit, I do love doughnuts, but I have had to cut them from my diet in an effort to shrink my triglycerides number.
Later that same day, another note to me said that all Capricorns love crullers and they are the absolute favorite of anyone born under the sign of the sea goat.
Guess what, I don’t love crullers. You can’t love something you never had, I don’t think I have ever even seen one.
So that was a bit off the mark, but not as far off as the one that said Capricorns love to gossip.
That could not be further from the truth about this December-born Capricorn.
Gossip is stupid. Talking about unfound details about other people is offensive and does not do one lick of good in the pursuit of goodwill.
Now, if it is true or has a spark of truth, we can talk.
According to most of the astrology info sent my way, I have never owned the correct pet. When I had dogs, they were either German shepherds or Doberman pinschers.
But the stars say those are the wrong choices for me. I should be palling around with a Shiba Inu, a breed I had not heard of until reading that note.
Two traits that are attributed to Capricorn and I must say, with all honesty, are extremely accurate and irrefutable: a Capricorn is both loyal and practical.
The CurlyTales website noted that: “The most loyal and practical persona of the zodiac lot, Capricorns tend to be really hard working and are the ones that believe in traditional practices of life.”
Then after giving that stunningly accurate summation of the Capricorn character, it diverts to food which is an extremely practical thing to do.
Saying, “when it comes to food, a Capricorn prefers a cuisine that is a combination of everything that’s fancy and flavorful like homemade at the same time. The perfect cuisine for the Capricorn is undoubtedly Italian.”
They nailed the food for me. Chicken Saltimbocca, which literally means jumps into one’s mouth and is traditionally made with veal, is one of the best dishes that ever fell from the stars.
