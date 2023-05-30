I guess I must be in a very mortal state of mind recently. My last two columns were about dead people I have known. Now, today, I am writing about my own burial preferences.
I decided, years ago, that I did not wish to have my family burdened with the expense of what was even then becoming a very high-priced affair: the modern American funeral.
I was still pretty young when I first told some of the members of my family that I wanted to be cremated when I died.
We — a number of my family members, spanning at least three generations — were sitting around the kitchen table at my grandparent’s house, when the conversation turned to funerals, and several of those at the table offered opinions on their preferences, such things as which funeral home, what kind of casket, what songs they wished to be sung, etc., and I piped up with my choice.
Mind you, this was in the late ’60s or early ’70s, and cremation was not nearly so common back then in these parts as it is these days.
There was a short silence ’round the table and my Memaw, bless her heart, was, of course, the first to come back with a reply.
“Why, I never,” she scoffed. “I never heard of such a thing.”
“And,” I went on, “I do not want to have a big expensive funeral, hiring a funeral home for several days and getting embalmed and moving the body around and digging holes in the cemetery, all to bury a brand new, very expensive, very beautiful casket in the ground just so I rot away in the dark.”
“But, but, but,” my Memaw stuttered. “No burial, no services, no flowers or songs?” She stopped long enough to draw a breath and continued, “Where will I come to visit you after you’re gone?”
“Memaw, when I die, you won’t be there.”
“And what, pray tell, do you expect us to do with the ashes?” she said a bit peevishly. “What will people think?” She always did pay too much attention to what people thought of her, if you ask me.
“What could possibly matter to me? I will be dead and beyond all that,” I said resolutely. “Scatter them from the bridge over the Red River or from the top of the Gibraltar Building. Shoot, mama can use ’em to fertilize her rose bushes, for all I care.”
By that time my Memaw was in a real snit, one she never really ever let go of for the rest of her life. She would bring the subject up every once in a while right up until she began to suffer the effects of Alzheimer’s and forgot to get upset by such things.
She died in 1996, a few months after my mother, and we buried her next to Grandad — he died in 1984 — right beside their only son, my dad, who also went before she did, in 1992.
I visit all of them, now and then. I just do not — nor have I ever — feel the need to join the folks at the cemetery when it comes my time.
I have told all of my surviving relatives — siblings and their kids — about my preferences after I am gone and most of them seem to be amenable to the plan.
All my life I have had to live under budget constraints of one sort or another, and I work hard for my money, and it just hurts my heart to think about spending thousands of dollars on something like a funeral, especially if it is not my money being shelled out.
Funeral prices can be as high as someone is willing to pay, with fees on every facet of the process. By Texas law, a body does not have to be embalmed to be buried if it is buried within 24 hour of the time of death, or if it is to be cremated. Embalming is for today’s modern families that are scattered to all corners of the map and cannot get to the cemetery in short order. For me that is not a problem, everyone I care for is right here in Paris, or within a six-to-eight hour drive.
Cremation seems to me to be a sound choice, all-around, financially. And the necessary delay of the process of cremation gives everyone a chance to plan when — or if — they want to have some kind of service to mark my passing. A sound choice, all around.
As for the remains? Like I told my memaw all those years ago — I won’t care, will I?
