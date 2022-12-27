I occasionally go to chat sites that are for people who went to my junior high and high schools in Big B.
Just the other day I posted a picture on the junior high site of some of my friends and I in the art teacher’s class when we were in the seventh grade. I mentioned that we had all heard that the junior high art teacher was a viciously mean woman who in violent fits of rage threw ink bottles at students who interrupted her sharing her knowledge of the world of art.
That was one of the warnings we sixth graders got from the kids who had already crossed over to junior high as we were preparing to cross over ourselves.
This started a bit of a conversation that carried on to other chat sites.
At the junior high site the word was mixed on the art teacher.
There were a couple on there who say they witnessed her throwing said ink bottles at kids in the class.
One wrote, “She did throw an ink bottle in my class right over my head at someone behind me,”
But others rose to the teacher’s defense saying she was a fine and helpful art teacher.
When I was in her class she didn’t seem to be the nicest person in the world and she was quite full of herself, a trait that even at a young age I detested in folks. Still she never threw a single ink bottle at any of us. Though we gave her plenty of reason to.
One time she left us in the art room while we worked our clay, preparing it to make our own small statues. It was boring just working the mushy clay and I asked my good friend Jearl, “Do you think this stuff would stick to the ceiling?”
We decided to get some other kid to test what I was wondering.
So what we did was walk over to a very nice guy, who never got in trouble, to see if he wanted to join us in seeing who could throw our clay up and to see if iit stuck to the ceiling.
We held out clay and I counted one, two, three, throw. But see Jearl and I held on to our clay and only the boy who never got in trouble threw his up as planned.
Jearl and I got the biggest kick out of seeing the other boy’s face as his clay stuck to the ceiling.
Then who should walk in but the art teacher. She immediately saw the boy was not working his clay, In fact, she clued in that he didn’t even have his clay.
She walked over to him, put her hand on the table in front of him and said, “where is your clay?”
The boy offered a barely audible, “I don’t know.”
The teacher leaned in and yelled, “Have you lost your mind? What do you mean you don’t know.”
About that time there was a splat. The clay had fallen and landed on her hand. In her shock, she backed into one of the storage cabinets standing against the wall.
I am pretty sure if she had had an ink bottle she would have thrown it at any of us laughing.
It was not her finest moment. From that time on for the rest of the school year, I could not look at her without laughing to myself at the image in my head of the clay hitting her hand and the look of shock on her face. I am laughing about it right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.