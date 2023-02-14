It took the Dallas Cowboys seven seasons to have a winning one. That was back in 1966 when the Cowboys won their first Eastern Division title. They lost the NFL championship game to one of the teams I despise to this day and hate to even write the name even though I am now a much better sport than I was 57 years ago.
The Cowboys won the next five Eastern Division titles, making their first Super Bowl appearance in No. 5 and were well on their way to becoming the PR-labeled “America’s Team.”
I have been a Cowboys fan since they started, translate that to when I heard of them. I think the first Dallas Cowboy game I saw on TV was ’65.
I say all this because there was another Dallas team that called Dallas home before the Cowboys. It was the Dallas Texans, owned by Lamar Hunt, and they were in the newly formed American Football League. They started playing pro ball the same season, but technically the Texans were an organization before the Cowboys rode into town.
One of the main reasons that there ever was the short-lived AFL is because the forward-thinking capitalist that Hunt was could see football-American-style growing in the future. Was he ever right or what.
So, he tried to get the NFL to expand to Dallas; he wanted a franchise. But the not-so-forward-thinking NFL told him no.
So, frustrated, he found some other rich guys and they combined their toys and created the AFL to compete with the NFL.
Well, that caused a change in the thought process of the NFL bigwigs and before you could say deep in the heart of … Dallas had an NFL franchise. You could tell from the first season the NFL Dallas team was a rush job as that first season it did not have a division home. The Cowboys played each of the 12 teams that were in the NFL at the time. The Cowboys lost every game that season, save a tie with the New York Giants. The Texans did much better that first season going 8-6. Then while the Cowboys were struggling in the ’62 season, the Texans won the AFL Championship.
But while the Texans were winning on the football field, the Cowboys were winning at the box office. The Cowboys were doing better on the bottom line.
So, Hunt decided Dallas wasn’t big enough for two pro teams.
Hunt went north, but not to Alaska, he stopped in Missouri. He hated doing it, but you know a guy has to make a buck.
He left town leaving a lot of angry Texan fans vowing never to root for the Cowboys. I don’t know how many are left, but in the ’80s, I worked with several former Dallas Texans fans who would have rather sucked dirt off the floor than root for the Cowboys.
The Texans, of course, became the Kansas City Chiefs who just won their third Super Bowl. I got a couple of notices from polls around the country showing which states or areas of the country were rooting for the Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles. Turns out, according to the polls, more states were rooting for the Eagles, but Texas football fans were pulling for the Chiefs’.
I am sure if any of those old Dallas Texans fans are still around, they rooted for the Chiefs,
And even though I am a tried and true Cowboy fan I pulled for the winning team, too.
You know if the Dallas Cowboys had beat that team from Wisconsin in 1966, the Cowboys would have been in the first NFL-AFL World Championship game vs the Kansas City “Dallas Texans” Chiefs. So it would have been an all Texas affair, sort of.
The championship game was first referred to as the world champion game of football. But sometime before the third championship it was decided to call the game the Super Bowl. You can thank Hunt for that, too.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
