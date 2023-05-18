Okay, it’s official. Put the sign at the front gate “the Nichols are registered rednecks now.”
I’ve felt country all my life. I like it, we aren’t urban dwellers, we have raccoons, opossums, skunks, coyotes and bobcats for neighbors and visitors.
We have cows, goats (with eight adorable Pygmy babies right now if anyone wants to buy one) three dogs, three official cats and two visiting cats.
The days are requiring a lot more work with two bottle calves and Thomas and I are spending a lot of time putting calf feed pellets into their slobbery little mouths teaching them to eat feed.
It’s all part of being country. So is the fact that part of our big yard is standing in water and looks unmowed. It IS unmowed!
It’s pretty redneck for your company to come by with their kids to bottle feed calves or just laugh at baby goats.
But I’ve crossed the line. Gone over to the truly, truly, deep country, Texas redneck side.
My house decor standards have had to drop a lot since wheelchairs and walking issues. But the latest decline is, well, pretty overwhelming.
You see, I have a battered recliner. It’s worn out even though the faux leather has resisted claws and paws amazingly well. Or would a real redneck call it fake hide?
It fits my back. That’s important because most things don’t fit it. There’s metal from my hips to shoulder blades and sinking into that old chair brings a lot of relief to that aching spine. I don’t feel we can really afford a new chair because cheaper ones don’t give me back relief. It must stay upright when the footrest comes up, and not be overstuffed.
But this one has an issue. I sit with one leg or the other always pulled up on the footrest of the recliner. My heel is hooked on the inside edge all the time. That’s another back relief thing, I think. Over the years I’ve worn the fabric paper thin.
Not long ago I noticed that there was a small hole worn through the fabric. Ok, I just got brown embroidery thread and stitched it up. That lasted a month, then the hole was back larger. I tried again, same result.
So, for weeks there’s been this enlarging gap with stuffing oozing out. And now I’ve done it. I didn’t even invest in brown. No, on the foot of my recliner, shining brightly for all to see, is silver Duck tape.
That’s it, when the furniture is Duck taped it’s over. We can now put broken appliances on the front porch. We can leave the Christmas lights up all year and maybe lose an old car in the grass! Might even start letting the goats roam loose to lie in the flowers and chew on the porch furniture. How about pitching the full garbage sacks out the back door in a pile?
While my plan is to decorative stitch sturdy fabric over the whole footrest, I suspect there’s plenty of time for my official Texas Redneck card to arrive before that happens!
