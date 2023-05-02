Covid is not going away, folks. It’s still out there and it is still mutating, still working its scary little little virus-heart out to come up with new and possibly lethal ways to make people sick, because that is what viruses do.

Two new variants have made the national and international news lately. The XBB.1.16 variant, nicknamed “Arcturus,” which is really no worse in numbers and symptoms  than its predecessors, came in at 88,000 new-reported cases last week, according to one national media source it has been the dominant strain for a couple of years now around the world. Experts are now saying that one of the symptoms of arcturus is conjunctivitis, more commonly know as “pink eye” and that the eye condition along with high fevers are being reported in striking numbers among children infected with the virus.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

