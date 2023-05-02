Covid is not going away, folks. It’s still out there and it is still mutating, still working its scary little little virus-heart out to come up with new and possibly lethal ways to make people sick, because that is what viruses do.
Two new variants have made the national and international news lately. The XBB.1.16 variant, nicknamed “Arcturus,” which is really no worse in numbers and symptoms than its predecessors, came in at 88,000 new-reported cases last week, according to one national media source it has been the dominant strain for a couple of years now around the world. Experts are now saying that one of the symptoms of arcturus is conjunctivitis, more commonly know as “pink eye” and that the eye condition along with high fevers are being reported in striking numbers among children infected with the virus.
The other variant of note is called “kraken” — and isn’t that an ominous moniker?
“Kraken” is on the rise numbers-wise and it is the first documented example of two different variants that have evolved by combining their genetic information. It appears to be more transmittable than either of its predecesors, because it is so wholly “new” that existing immunities and vaccinations are having no real effect on it.
This one is even now spreading in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Virginia and North Caroline, with cases already being reported in Texas and California. Hospitalizations are on an uptick where it appears, which could lead to a responding uptick in fatalities and a return to the sapping of resources at our country’s hospitals. Experts say it will soon — very soon — make its way into the midwestern states.
All of this is occurring as our leading medical watchdogs are preparing to greatly cut back on their collection and dissemination of information on Covid numbers and on the spread of cases.
As of May 11, the Texas Department of State Health Services will demobilize its Texas Covid 19 Dashboard and instead turn to a weekly report issued each Wednesday on its website. Locally, the Paris-Lamar County Health District stopped posting local numbers months ago. The P-LCHD website still carries general information on the virus — as well as general information on the influenza virus — and on ways to recognize them and steps to take if you fall sick, as well as links to the CDC and state health department sites. It also notes that the Covid Center, a centrally located site that provided easy access to vaccinations by the public, has been downsized and transferred to the health district’s rather confined office on the west side of town.
A visit to the state website garners the information that Lamar County has been ranked in the low risk category, with no deaths for many weeks here despite a notable number of total new cases confirmed as of last week. People here are still getting sick, they are just not being reported, because of the availability and prevalence of home testing kits.
Just because the number of cases have significantly dropped does not mean the virus is gone, Most of our state is rated as being in the low risk ledger but not all of them, not by a long shot. There are about a dozen counties in Texas, most out west and down around Brownsville, where the numbers reflect a high risk of infection in the community as of last week. It is not unreasonable to expect a contagion numbering in the hundreds of cases to easily spread across more than just one county lines, especially a new aggressive contagion like “arturus” or “kraken.”
Covid is still a very real problem for everyone, and it should not be reduced to “non-news” standing, simply because people are not getting sick or dying in the same appalling numbers they once were. We all know just how fast this virus spread the first time around. All it would take is just the right mutation to make this virus a mass killer once again.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
