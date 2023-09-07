Now is the time for residents of West Paris to speak up — not in generalities, nor in a grandstanding manner, but in specifics so that city leaders can get a clear understanding of what needs to be done to make our city a pleasant place for all its residents.
The message about coming with specifics rather than with generalities comes from City Manager Grayson Path, who referred to planned town hall meetings at a meeting I had last week with him, Mayor Reginald Hughes, Mayor Pro Tem Mihir Pankaj and Assistant City Manager Robert Vine.
“I am looking for an objective analysis here,” Path said. “I know there’s always a lot of thought about what may or may not be happening. I can’t address the terms ‘we’ve been left behind, or we’re targeted.’ I need to know specifics so during the process I will be able to see some clear issues.”
In a Tuesday morning email, Vine announced five upcoming town halls scheduled with the first at 6 p.m., Sept. 26 at Justiss Elementary School, 401 18th NW St.; 6 p.m., Oct. 10 at Travis High School of Choice, 3270 Graham St.; 6 p.m., Oct 12 at Givens Early Childhood Center, 655 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; 2 p.m., Oct. 31 at the historic Union Depot in Heritage Park, 1125 Bonham Street; and 9 a.m., Nov. 2 at CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham Street.
Expect to see key city officials in attendance from police, fire and emergency medical services, to public works, code enforcement and recreation. As schedules will allow, city council members will be present, particularly those with parts of their districts in West Paris to include Hughes, Pankaj, Gary Savage and Shatara Moore.
For housekeeping sake, I understand such concerns regarding neighborhoods, growth, development, public safety and quality of life all will be discussed in an orderly fashion with each person asked to speak no more than five minutes. For those who do not want to speak in public, cards will be provided to provide written concerns. And for those who wish to continue discussions with particular staff or council members will be given the opportunity to schedule private meetings at a later time.
At our meeting, both Mayor Hughes and Mayor Pro Tem Pankaj shared their thoughts about why the two of them approached Path and Vine with the need to gather information about the concerns of people in West Paris.
“We were communicating, and we discovered we were both getting phone calls and emails and Facebook posts about the West side,” Hughes said. “We had been approached before, but once we were in these new positions we thought we might have a better opportunity to address concerns. We decided to get with the city manager and assistant city manager and ask for help. They immediately got excited about it, and we laid out a plan together to see how we can address concerns.”
Pankaj shared that when he was knocking on doors during his campaign for office that he learned people in the west part of his district felt disenfranchised and were being left out of the conversation.
“The main perspective now is an opportunity to tell is what the issues are because unless it is told to us we really don’t understand,” Pankaj said. “We really want to provide that opportunity for folks that may not necessarily feel comfortable to report an issue. We then need to take what we hear and figure out what we can do to make it right, or make it more advantageous to live in that portion of the community if it’s something in our power we can do.”
Understandably, there are some issues that will take more than the city has resources to address right away, such as infrastructure, but there are other issues I am sure will come to light that are not that expensive to address and some things can be addressed right away. After the town hall meetings, and after city staff has had a chance to study the issues more thoroughly and come up with plans, it is my hope citizens, no matter where they live in the community, will have a better understanding of the process it takes to resolve issues, and city leaders will commit themselves to more than lip service but with noticeable actions.
My prayer is for amenable, productive town hall meetings with fruitful outcomes, and that those involved come away with a better understanding of how our city operates and of the pressing needs of all its residents.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
