I’ve never been much of a collector of things. I have lived in small spaces for most of my life and there has been little to no room in the homes and apartment I have inhabited to stack up or store a bunch of stuff that is not strictly useful on a day to day basis.

As a kid I collected figurines of horses. One of the horses I eventually collected was made of blown glass, a delicate little thing about two inches tall with swirls of blue and pink in it. I adored the thing and my fascination with glass figurines began with that one piece and led me to stray away from the horses and into any kind of figurine made of blown or spun glass.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

