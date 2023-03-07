I’ve never been much of a collector of things. I have lived in small spaces for most of my life and there has been little to no room in the homes and apartment I have inhabited to stack up or store a bunch of stuff that is not strictly useful on a day to day basis.
As a kid I collected figurines of horses. One of the horses I eventually collected was made of blown glass, a delicate little thing about two inches tall with swirls of blue and pink in it. I adored the thing and my fascination with glass figurines began with that one piece and led me to stray away from the horses and into any kind of figurine made of blown or spun glass.
Soon I had replaced the shelf full of equines with flowers and fish and things like the centerpiece of the collection — a carousel that actually spun around the center point when gently nudged with a finger. I was never very interested in the quantity in my collection — I could never afford to buy every piece I ever laid eyes on — so I never had very many pieces in my collection but they were a sourse of pride for me over the years. When I moved away from home — first to Austin for school, and then after a few years back home to Paris to move into a series of rental houses and apartments — my collection, carefully wrapped and cushioned, went with me from place to place.
As a result, my collection dwindled, falling victim to breakage in the transit and, on one memorable occasion, to the weight of a recently acquired house cat as it explored that high shelf in the new home we had moved into.
After that trauma, and the resulting ongoing trauma of finding glass shards everywhere for days and days, I stopped collecting things altogether.
I did not come from a family of collectors, so my somewhat aberrant behavior was easy to give up, actually, and made the ensuing moves of residence a whole lot easier, to no surprise.
The only person in my immediate family to collect things was my mother’s father, who lived hundreds of miles away in Northern Indiana. Even when we lived up there when I was a child, I never knew him all that well. He collected certain coins — buffalo nickels and Mercury head dimes — which he would catalog and store away in a closet in boxes filled with other little boxes labeled with the names and the years of the coins they contained. He would pull them out every once in a while and go through them and would show them to us kids if we approached him quietly and didn’t touch anything.
Grampa Jamison was the first person to give me a wheat penny. He didn’t collect those and one day he found one in his pocket and gave it to me. I put it away in a little wind-up music/jewelry box I had and pretty much forgot about it.
When I started my first job, as a counter girl at the Dairy Queen — still there on Lamar Avenue — I began handling money on a regular basis as part of my job. One day I ran across a wheat penny and remembered that I had one already. I replaced it in the till with another penny from my pocket and took the wheat penny home and added it to my jewel box.
Over the years, whenever I found a wheat penny in my pocket or in a till if I was working in a retail position, I collected them and took them home. They stay in another jewelry box these days, and I pull them out every now and then and look at them. Along the way I have also collected coins from other countries, as I have found them in cash registers. I have a number of coins from Canada, which is no surprise, but I rarely see coins from Mexico, which is a surprise to me. I also have coins from Jamaica, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Italy and Britain, among a few others.
I do not really consider all these finds to be a collection, not really. They are more accidental acquisitions than anything else, small reminders of days gone by. Besides, they don’t take up more than a little room in my small house.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.