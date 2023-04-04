As a journalist I was trained in the dogma of objective reporting. My college journalism teacher drilled the concept of “whowhatwherewhenhow” into us with admonishments to refrain from coloring our work with our own personal opinions of what we were covering.

Long after we had gathered all the pertinent information covered by the “Five WHs,” — and yes I am aware of the fact that the thing has four Ws and one H. It’s a mnemonic, not a statement of fact — then and only then were we to get into the “why” of the thing, the background and the “color.”

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

