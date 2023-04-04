As a journalist I was trained in the dogma of objective reporting. My college journalism teacher drilled the concept of “whowhatwherewhenhow” into us with admonishments to refrain from coloring our work with our own personal opinions of what we were covering.
Long after we had gathered all the pertinent information covered by the “Five WHs,” — and yes I am aware of the fact that the thing has four Ws and one H. It’s a mnemonic, not a statement of fact — then and only then were we to get into the “why” of the thing, the background and the “color.”
Today, most nationally televised news is all about the “color,” namely the Blue and the Red. TV news is awash in pointedly partisan politics, to the very real detriment of anyone who just wants to know what is going on, what happened and where did it happen.
Most thinking people have opinions, about pretty much everything really. That goes without saying, doesn’t it? Then why do national news organizations feel they have to pound a particular point of view down everyone’s throats with every update?
I was heartened a few months ago, when CNN announced they were going to make the effort to return to the tenets of objective journalism, to pull back from its “liberal lean” approach to reporting the news, especially the news out of Washington, that sweaty hotbed of political divisiveness. I welcomed a return to reporting the facts from the news gathering organization that invented the 24-7 news cycle — with less political opinion to go with it and, less of the endless nattering of the talking heads that don’t really say anything of import to the vast majority of us who only really want to know “the news,” not some analyst’s opinion of it all.
The first thing CNN did was get rid of its Headline News, its original 24-7 news channel. Headline News was, primarily, just that‚ the headlines — the who-whatwherewhenhows, with pictures and numbers and the basics of what blew up or burned down or fell over and how many people were killed or injured. They didn’t just change things up, they closed the whole thing down, laid off everyone and then they decided to fill the empty channel with the same shows with the same talking heads droning on ad nauseum about the ideological ramifications of the bickering in D.C. Not the same kind of show, mind you, the exact same broadcast that was going out on their other channel, the all-politics-all-the-time channel.
After a few weeks, I found they had begun to rerun old television series, on the channel Headline News was once on. I did enjoy the Thanksgiving weekend marathon of “The West Wing,” because I was a huge fan of the show when it first aired — really first-rate actors delivering really first-rate scripts with a great deal of passion and emotion, just my cup of tea — but then it was back to the non-stop blah-blah-blah of political analysis.
There were other attempts to fill the barren airwaves, “The Paper Chase,” a 40-year-old show about law students, among them, but just recently, I noticed, they are running primetime reruns of a 10-year-old show called “Fringe,” an “X Files” wanna-be I stopped watching the first time around because it just got way too confusing, even for a sci-fi fan like me.
Now it seems, CNN is suffering a real numbers slump, along with a lot of other cable news channels, Red and Blue alike. The AP says CNN’s viewership in primetime is down 61%, while Fox News is down 27% and MSNBC is down 12%. I do believe overall that viewers of every persuasion are growing tired to the teeth of the politics and the rhetoric and the pandering to just one point of view and what any objective viewer can see is not — and has not been for a long time — just the facts.
CNN is now begging its viewers and its station managers to be patient; things, they say, will get better in time; just hang in there.
CNN, it seems, has bungled it. “The Most Trusted Name in News” exacerated its own problems over losing viewers to the internet by giving in to the hare-brained notion that getting rid of their viewer-friendly news division altogether was a much better idea than fixing the fundamental problem of partisan news coverage. They, and all the other national networks, left or right, need to give us “the news” and help make TV journalism a noble — and necessary — profession once more.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
