The minds of children are just magical, and sometimes very literal. Our church is quite small but we really are a family. I teach a Sunday school class with ages 3 through 10. In other words, every child we have! It can be challenging with the different age groups.
Well, it worked out a couple of Sundays ago that everyone was sick with a cold except for one little girl. I went by and picked up this gorgeous little about-to be-five year old, dressed in her beautiful dress and with her sparkly shoes, telling her she might be a little bored without any other kids. She assured me that she wouldn’t be.
She already knows me and “Mr. Thomas” through our friendship with her dad and stepmom. She’s comfortable with me.
Now Aurora (isn’t that a beautiful name?) was willing to look through a Bible book and I read her some stories. Then she picked up some plastic animals to play with. We discussed that God made everything.
“Even lions? Cause they will take their teeth and tear you up and eat you!” She exclaimed holding up a bright blue plastic lion.
“Yes, even lion’s” I replied and went on tell her the story of Daniel in the lion’s den.
She loved that story. We had to search the books and find the story with pictures.
We did a lot of discussing about God and how he created us and loved us .
I had printed out coloring sheets with Jesus and the children accompanied with another sheet that had the story of Jesus telling the adults to let the children come to him and how he loved children.
Very seriously we talked about Jesus’ love for us all.
She’s heard it before, at home of course, but she was still full of questions. This child is smart, and genuinely had questions she wanted answered.
Which led to singing “Jesus Loves Me”. Now that song is probably the most iconic children’s song and it’s the first one I teach.
At first she sang it silently, mouthing the words with no sound. Then she sang it softly. Then, she began to sing it joyously and happily, gaining confidence.
I even taught her the little heard verse “Jesus loves me when I’m good, when I act the way I should, Jesus loves me when I’m bad, though it makes him very sad”.
As we were tidying up the Sunday School room, I told her “Aurora, go home and teach your sister ‘Jesus Loves Me”. Little sister is two and a bit shy about church right now.
In all seriousness those big brown eyes, fringed with thick lashes, looked straight in to mine and she said.
‘I can’t teach it to sissy. I can’t sing it at home’. Her voice was quite firm
“Now why can’t you?” I asked.
And again with that steady, serious, earnest look, she replied “cause daddy says I can’t have boyfriends and if I go in singing ‘Jesus loves me’ he’ll think I’m singing about a boy.”
Folks, I had to work so hard not to break out laughing.
Instead we sat back down and had a talk about how Jesus was our friend, not a boyfriend, and who he really is.
But it sure was hard not to laugh. I love kids, I truly do.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
