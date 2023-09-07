The minds of children are just magical, and sometimes very literal. Our church is quite small but we really are a family. I teach a Sunday school class with ages 3 through 10. In other words, every child we have! It can be challenging with the different age groups.

Well, it worked out a couple of Sundays ago that everyone was sick with a cold except for one little girl. I went by and picked up this gorgeous little about-to be-five year old, dressed in her beautiful dress and with her sparkly shoes, telling her she might be a little bored without any other kids. She assured me that she wouldn’t be.

Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.