Tomorrow is the winter solstice, the time when the rotation of the planet we live on is at that point where the northern pole is pointed its furthest away from the sun, and those of us in the northern hemisphere will experience the least amount of daylight and the greatest amount of darkness in one 24 hour period.
This year’s winter solstice — which is only winter for all of us in the northern half of the planet; those in the other half are in the middle of their summer — is set to take place at 3:48 p.m. CT, tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 21. The time and date of the solstice can vary and does on a fairly regular cosmic schedule, but always occurs at some point between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23.
The Internet tells me the solstice takes place when “the Earth’s semi-axis tilts furthest from the sun. This corresponds to when the North Pole is aimed away from the sun on the 23.5 degree tilt of the Earth’s axis. At this point, the sun also shines directly over the Tropic of Capricorn. The solstice happens at the same moment for everyone on the plane. However, the hour it occurs depends on your time zone.”
The actual length of the longest night of the year depends on where you live. According to theweatherchannel.com, the sun sets at 4:59 p.m. tomorrow and rises on Thursday at 7:34 a.m.. By my count, that is 14 hours and 33 minutes of darkness here in Paris, Texas.
Plenty of time for some serious snoozing. Although, these days, I rarely sleep longer than three or four hours at a stretch — Oh, the joys of nighttime potty runs.
I have always enjoyed winter. I prefer cool temperatures, and for the first eight years of my life, I lived, for the most part, in places where cool was the prevailing climate. Summer in northern Indiana is only about a month long, but can be pretty humid on the shores of Lake Michigan. We moved to Texas in 1964, and I have been here ever since, with a few short forays to visit Mom’s folks up there, always in the summer months. Conversely, mom’s family always seemed to be visiting us in the spring and in the fall as I recall.
I discovered early in life that I was a night-owl by nature. I love to stay up late and sleep far into the daylight hours and I will revert to that schedule given even the slightest chance, so longer nights are just fine by me.
I have spent many long nights in my life listening to the world outside my house, to the cars and trains going by, to the neighbors coming and going, to animals fussing in the darkness. I have often, in the middle of the night, gotten up and put on a robe and opened a window and just sat and listened. Only rarely do I actually go outside for these solitary listening sessions — No mosquitoe bites for me, no siree.
I do recall a night sitting on a motel balcony in Galveston, listening to the unrelenting shush of the Gulf surf a few yards away. I was wide awake as my companions slept inside and I spent several long hours out there taking in the rhythm of the waves and the alien sounds of ships way out on the water, but still audible in the still of the night. I was only there for the one night, and I have not been back, but sometimes, late at night, the sounds of cars going by my house come pretty close to that soothing cadence. My back porch certainly smells better than the Gulf shore did that night.
Christmas was built around the timeless celebrations of people to note the longest night of the year, when they made offerings to the gods to bring back the sun, and built bonfires with consecrated wood to try to symbolically beat back the darkness of winter.
In its way, those ancient celebrations worked. The longest night is always — always — followed by a long series of days that get longer and longer, for those that like that sort of thing.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
