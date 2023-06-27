Well, summer is finally here, isn’t it, officially. The only thing good I can say about that is that the days will now start to get shorter, minute by minute until we eventually get to the winter solstice, Dec. 21, and the shortest day of the year.

I’ve said it before and I will say it again: I do not like summertime, and not just because the days are so long. It’s because the days are so hot — that’s why I so dislike summer in Texas.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

