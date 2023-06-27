Well, summer is finally here, isn’t it, officially. The only thing good I can say about that is that the days will now start to get shorter, minute by minute until we eventually get to the winter solstice, Dec. 21, and the shortest day of the year.
I’ve said it before and I will say it again: I do not like summertime, and not just because the days are so long. It’s because the days are so hot — that’s why I so dislike summer in Texas.
Born and bred in the northern part of the country, I thrive in the cool weather of fall and winter. I do not like to sweat or chafe or expose myself to the heat and the burning rays of the summer sun. I have been known to get sunburned in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, and yes that was after I moved to Texas. The sun doesn’t shine that much in northern Indiana, where I spent most of the first eight years of my life.
Now, do not get me wrong, I have loved living in Texas, something I have done consistently since my father moved the family back to Paris — his hometown — when I was eight years old. I haven’t always lived in Paris, Texas, but I have never lived anywhere else but in Texas for the past 59 years.
In fact, I have barely set foot out of the state of Texas in all that time. I’ve spent never more than a week or so at a time outside the borders of this state, and each and every time I did, it was to visit relatives, either in Indiana, where all of my mother’s family lived, or in Kansas, where I have a brother and a sister and their attendant spouses and children in residence these days.
On the way to visit said families, I have passed through Oklahoma from one border to the opposite border, a goodly hunk of Kansas, some of Arkansas, some of Missouri and a really big long, empty part of Illinois, until hanging a hard right at Chicago and cruising on in to Indiana along the shore of Lake Michigan.
My family did make one trip to North Carolina once, as my dad was looking for work, so I have passed through Mississippi, maybe Alabama, maybe Georgia or Tennessee — I really have no recollection of it at all. I was about 5 years old. My grasp on geography at that age was … not that well developed. I expect I was asleep in the back seat of the car most of the time.
I would love to be able to travel — leisurely — to see places I have never been, and not sleep on someone’s couch when I get there. I would love to be able to follow my own schedule and keep my own itinerary and do things I want to do, rather than following some relative’s game plan for my visit.
A family visit is no vacation, in my experience.
I, myself, have had very few actual vacations in this lifetime. When I do take vacation time — with no plans to see family — I usually just stay home. I sleep late, in my own bed, thank you very much, stay in my pajamas all day and sneer at the phone when it rings.
I can count on one hand the number of times I have rented a motel room. Come to think of it, every single time I did, it was right here in Texas, but never right here in Paris. In fact, all my overnight stays out of town have been almost all in the Dallas area, or Waxahachie, back when I used to visit the Renaissance Festival they have down there.
I don’t really want to travel in the summer vacation time, anyway. It’s too hot. I dream of road trips to New England to see the fall foliage; I long for long weekends looking out at distant mountains as they begin to be covered in snow; I pine for the first flowers of spring on the plains of Nebraska or Iowa.
I do not covet road trips through the triple digit heat of the Texas blacklands.
My summer vacation this year is very likely to be what they call nowadays a “staycation.” Indoors, out of the sun, under the air conditioning. I can’t wait.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.