One of my favorite things growing up in Big B was the beginning of the summer when a lot of my mother’s side of the family members would gather for homemade ice cream.

On the first Saturday of June, usually, Odoms from Beaumont and Vidor would arrive at aunt Gladys and uncle Alton’s house toting hand-crank ice cream machines, bags of ice, rock salt and everything else needed to create vats of good old, made-in-the-backyard ice cream.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

