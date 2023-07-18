One of my favorite things growing up in Big B was the beginning of the summer when a lot of my mother’s side of the family members would gather for homemade ice cream.
On the first Saturday of June, usually, Odoms from Beaumont and Vidor would arrive at aunt Gladys and uncle Alton’s house toting hand-crank ice cream machines, bags of ice, rock salt and everything else needed to create vats of good old, made-in-the-backyard ice cream.
It was delicious, even better than Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla, it was.
My little brother and I were the only Moneys in the bunch of cousins as my mom was the only girl in that faction of the Odom clan and she had five brothers.
I didn’t get the Odom gene so I didn’t favor that side of the family, I took after my dad’s side.
My cousin Janice was Aunt Gladys and uncle Alton’s daughter. She took after her mom’s side of the family, so she was missing the Odom gene, too.
So, being the outcasts, of sorts, we bonded early and she was always my partner in the ice-cream making venture.
We would fill the canister with the ice cream making ingredients, add ice to the bucket and pour on the rock salt.
Then she would sit on the top of the old-timey machine as I turned the crank for what seemed like hours, but probably wasn’t.
I had to take my share of the ice cream first because at some point the older relatives would start adding chunks of peaches, strawberries and whatever to the ice cream in the canister and churn them some more.
I didn’t want the chunks in mine. I liked mine plain.
If you didn’t know, last Sunday was National Ice Cream Day.
I celebrated the day by downing four FatBoy ice cream sandwiches, which were recently declared by me to be the best ice cream sandwiches ever created.
I still like plain old vanilla ice cream as can be attested by my new found love of FatBoy ice cream sandwiches.
But vanilla isn’t a favorite around in Texas or anywhere else in the US of A.
The top five flavors in Texas, according to the website Scholaroo, are Rocky Road, Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, Cookie Dough and Neopolitian.
I really have concerns about people who like Neopolitian because apparently they can’t make up their minds about ice cream flavors.
Judging from the website’s numbers, it appears that those of us in the vanilla club are a pretty lonely bunch.
According to Scholaroo’s extensive research, vanilla isn’t the top favorite of any state in the union and it only breaks into the top five in five states. It never rises above the third favorite. The five states that welcome vanilla into their top fives are Wyoming, Alaska, Vermont, South and North Dakota. Speaking of North Dakota, somebody, somewhere needs to do a taste and reality check on several of the people in that state. One of there top five ice cream flavors is Green Tea, are you kidding me. That is a cry for help, if there ever was one. A lot of that state’s residents said Rainbow Sherbert was their favorite ice cream flavor. Hello, in there, sherbert isn’t even ice cream.
Also, Blue Bell does make an impact in Texas, the old South and neighbor to the north. Cookies and Cream, pioneered by the best little creamery in Texas, is a top five favor not only in the home state, but also Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma.
I just wonder when, and if, Blue Bell’s Dr. Pepper Float will rise to the top?
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
