Summers always meant long, on the road vacations for my parents, sister, brother and me.
My dad had relatives in Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, so we went to those states and points east of Texas growing up. It was always great fun visiting relatives that I only saw once or twice a year, but there wasn’t a whole lot of other things to do. We visited his first cousin’s in Eufaula, Alabama, which sits on the Chattahoochee River just across from Georgia, and dad’s favorite aunt in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and later Orlando when the orange groves were the big draw and the population was considerably smaller than it is today.
But one summer we went way out west. All the way out to California, stopping at several well-known touristy spots between the Lone Star State and the Golden State. Among the stops were what my dad, and I am sure several others called the “big ditch,” but is commonly referred to as the Grand Canyon. We visited the Painted Desert which fascinated my mom and the Petrified Forest which did not fascinate my dad. He thought there would be trees standing like a forest, and was disappointed to see a bunch of “rocks” lying around. Although, he did wonder who might have cut them down. Some of them did look like they had been cut though.
Our main target on the trip was Disneyland, but we were also going to visit Knotts Berry Farm and Marineland of the Pacific.
Knotts Berry Farm has grown considerably since we were there, but all I remember from our visit are storefronts that looked like buildings from the wild west days where they sold jams, jellies and other goodies, and the pretend gunfights in front of the “saloon.”
But alas, poor Marineland is no more.
I loved that place. I loved the whales, the dolphins, sea lions and seals (yep, they are different, check out their ears).
Marineland, when we went, didn’t have killer whales; the whales there were pilot whales. I still remember watching “Bubbles” and “Bimbo” performing in the big tank.
There were also these space-age looking machines that with a quarter and lots of noise created small plastic models of Bubbles or Bimbo that you could take home to always remember the day at Marineland. I don’t know what happened to mine, but I will never forget my day at Marineland, and it is not because of Bubbles and Bimbo.
There was a penguin display at the oceanside park. The penguins intrigued me. They looked so friendly and when they looked at me, I could just sense they wanted me to pet them.
They were in a sort of enclosure, but it wasn’t something that could keep an 11-year-old out.
I mean I knew that people probably weren’t supposed to get in it but the call of the wild beckoned. I had to answer.
Still, I waited until there was no one around before going over the fence.
Then, when “no one” was looking, I went over the fence.
Remember what I said about no one looking.
Marineland uniform wearing people materialize from nowhere.
Before I could so much as get near a penguin, I was unceremoniously yanked from the ground and hauled into Marineland “jail.”
A stern looking man came into the room and proceeded to tell what a shocking thing I had done and didn’t I see there was a fence. He kept saying things, but I really didn’t hear him. I was thinking, if I survive whatever punishment these people hit me with, I won’t survive my dad’s wrath.
But after I don’t know how long, the stern man stopped talking and I was escorted out of the building where they had detained me.
There, on the outside, stood my parents, sister and brother, heads bowed in shame, I may be over dramatizing that as it has been awhile since the Marineland caper went down.
But my dad did not threaten further punishment as I had suspected he would.
He just said, “Boy, what in the sam hill hell were you thinking? You better never pull another stunt like that again.”
I did end up pulling more stunts, but none of them involved penguin enclosures.
David Money is an award-winning columnist and the managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-8744 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
