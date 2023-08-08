Summers always meant long, on the road vacations for my parents, sister, brother and me.

My dad had relatives in Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, so we went to those states and points east of Texas growing up. It was always great fun visiting relatives that I only saw once or twice a year, but there wasn’t a whole lot of other things to do. We visited his first cousin’s in Eufaula, Alabama, which sits on the Chattahoochee River just across from Georgia, and dad’s favorite aunt in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and later Orlando when the orange groves were the big draw and the population was considerably smaller than it is today.

