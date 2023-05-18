Mary Madewell Headshot

Mary Madewell

Ninety three years to the day the lynching of George Hughes took place in nearby Sherman, Texas, members of Paris City Council unanimously elected his nephew, Reginald Hughes, as the Mayor of Paris.

“My family thinks this day is significant,” the newly elected mayor said privately shortly after being named by his colleagues at a May 9 meeting as he shared that his family travels to Sherman on occasion to participate in memorials. I agree in its significance as well, knowing of the efforts to recognize the wrongs of the past and to acknowledge progress toward social justice and equality. 

