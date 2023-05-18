Ninety three years to the day the lynching of George Hughes took place in nearby Sherman, Texas, members of Paris City Council unanimously elected his nephew, Reginald Hughes, as the Mayor of Paris.
“My family thinks this day is significant,” the newly elected mayor said privately shortly after being named by his colleagues at a May 9 meeting as he shared that his family travels to Sherman on occasion to participate in memorials. I agree in its significance as well, knowing of the efforts to recognize the wrongs of the past and to acknowledge progress toward social justice and equality.
The lynching of George Hughes on May 9, 1930, led to what is known as the Sherman Riot, a disturbance that resulted in the burning of the Grayson County Courthouse, required the presence of the National Guard and ended with all of the Black-owned businesses in Sherman being destroyed.
According to historical information, a mob stormed the courthouse where Hughes was on trial for allegedly raping a white woman, a not so uncommon accusation at the time. The mob burned the courthouse to the ground, killing Hughes. The mob then drug his body through Black neighborhoods, ultimately hanging his body from a tree and setting a bonfire beneath it before a crowd of about 5,000 onlookers. The mob then began burning buildings, destroying most of the city’s Black-owned businesses.
Similar to Sherman, but not yet with as much progress, efforts have been made in Paris to erect a marker at the Lamar County Fairgrounds where the lynching of brothers Herman and Irving Arthur took place July 6, 1920, an event quite similar to what happened a decade later in Sherman.
In Paris, the Arthur brothers were taken from the county jail, led to the fairgrounds, tied to a flagpole and burned alive before a crowd of 3,000 onlookers. Their bodies were then pulled behind a vehicle through the Black neighborhood, terrorizing the community. Although efforts have been underway for a couple of years through the Community Remembrance Coalition of Paris to erect a marker, no such memorial has been finalized.
A historical marker at the Grayson County Courthouse is in the works, however, after several years of organized efforts. In October 2021, the Grayson County Commissioners’ Court approved the placement of a historical marker, and in February 2022, the Texas Historical Commission gave its approval. The marker is in the final stages of being produced, according to news sources.
Newly elected Mayor Hughes has expressed a desire to join the Community Remembrance Coalition of Paris in its efforts to place some type of marker at the Lamar County Fairgrounds as a reminder of the horrors of the past. I join our mayor in his efforts.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
