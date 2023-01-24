It used to always amaze me how people, people with not one iota of knowledge or experience in working in a newsroom, would tell me what should be in the paper.
Or they would tell me how they would run the newspaper and what was wrong with it. Doesn’t matter what town, what state, what paper, there were always nonjournalists who felt they would do a better job than the current newsroom staff.
The gall of those people I would think. I would never dream of walking into a restaurant, retail store, supermarket, insurance agency, school or college, or any other capitalistic venture and just start raving or rambling on about how the place ought to be run.
But some people have more mouth than know-how.
But over the years, I have come to realize it is because when a typo is made, especially in a headline, it causes some people to go absolutely apoplectic and rant about things they just don’t understand.
They don’t realize head busts (mistakes in headlines) cause real mental pain to the person who made the mistake and to those who somehow didn’t catch it.
As a longtime headline writer, I can tell you it is way easier to make a mistake in a headline than any nonheadline writer ever dreamed it could be.
I used to keep a file of what I called hurting heads. Some were from what I observed in my travels, but most were from the Columbia Journalism Review’s The Lower Case. Here are a few of them.
Would you have caught the mistake in this headline on the crush of deadline: If this the season spectators went a step too far?
Or this one: CIA funded $3 million for bazaar research?
How about this one: Antibusing rider killed by senate.
Would this one have gotten by your weary eye at midnight: Prostitutes appeal to pope?
Would you have let this headline run in your paper: Juvenile court to try shooting defendant?
Surely your tired self would have caught this stinker: An Italian Sinner will be served.
Surely all the sharpies out there would have caught this one after a long day’s work: Fried chicken cooked in microwave wins trip.
This one makes sense after a long day, right: More Dogs Bring Complaints?
And wouldn’t you have let this one go because, after all, it is true: Homicide victims rarely talk to police.
Here are a few more that slipped by really tired eyes: Students Cook & Serve Grandparents, If Norway’s team falls short, fans will blame the man who waxes the skies, OFF-PRICE STORES ARE TAKING OF IN TWIN CITIES, Cohen admits Congress lies and Judge warns shoplifter, Think of what’s in store.
Sometimes it is not a misspelling or poor word choice and order that are to blame. Rather it is the positioning that might confuse the reader.
For example, newspapers use rules to set separate items apart. But that separation simply isn’t strong enough to overcome some juxtapositions.
These are random selections I have observed.
Take the photo of a little boy drinking out of a turned-up bottle of water with the unrelated, separated-by-a-rule story below it was headlined: Underage drinking party leads to 14 arrests in Gilford.
Another one was a photo of Winnie the Pooh and Bumble from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” with an unrelated headline over the picture that read: Violent crime duo caught on video.
Yet another that the photo participants may laugh about in later years shows a girl who has just been crowned homecoming queen. But the words, again unrelated to the homecoming court, nearby read: Thar she blows.
But just remember if you got a chuckle out of any of these miscues, somebody suffered for your brief moment of levity.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
