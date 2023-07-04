There is a new MINI in town. I know because I am driving it. After Covid-19, supply issues and saving a bit for a down payment, I finally put action into the words I have been uttering for the past almost three years.
I ordered a MINI from Sewell MINI of Plano in early April.
I got the word last Thursday that my Melting Silver 2024 MINI Cooper had made it safely across the Atlantic from its birthplace in Oxford, England, and was sitting on a ship in Galveston harbor.
The brand new MINI hitched a ride on a passing car hauler heading for the Metroplex and I went to Plano on Tuesday to pick it up.
There was no question that it would be love at first sight when the salesman pointed to the shiny, silver car with the black top holding center court in the showroom. However, I did decline the salesman’s offer to have my picture taken next to the MINI with a gigantic red bow that staff was going to adorn the roof of the car with.
See, this is my fourth MINI.
And like this one, I ordered my first one in 2006.
I got the first MINI simply because I liked the way MINIs look. They have a style all their own, so they don’t look like any other car on the road, a big plus for me.
It is built like a bulldog, but it makes squat look good, and it is as fast as a cheetah off the line.
Back in 2006, the public relations department sent me weekly updates on the progress of my MINI as it made its way through the assembly process.
They were written from the point of view of the MINI.
One of the first ones said something like today I was bathed in the beautiful color you picked out for me.
Then another informed me that the car could see the light at the end of the tunnel which meant it was almost ready to ship. Then I got one telling me it was boarding the ship. The next one told me how much it was enjoying its cruise across the ocean. Finally, I got one that said I will see you in Jacksonville in a few days (I was living in Florida when I got my first MINI).
I was looking forward to getting those little messages this time around, but apparently that practice has been discontinued as I didn’t hear a thing for all the weeks I waited for my car to arrive in the states.
The new MINI is a bit fancier than the one I drove for seven years.
The one has a navigation system with an irritating voice, a deluxe panoramic sunroof and I finally sprang for a heated front seat since I deplore cold weather. It will get plenty of use in this part of Texas with its brutal winters, which don’t have a single redeeming factor.
When I got my first MINI, several of my friends thought why would anyone want such a small car. Well, the one in anyone is a key as there is only me. I don’t need a lot of car.
Plus MINIs are fun to drive on the open road.
They handle better than any other car I have ever owned; they hug the road.
They are low to the ground and the steering lets you feel the wheels and tires as they ramble over the pavement. But it does feel like the ride has gotten progressively smoother as I moved from a 2006 to 2011 to a 2016 to the one I have now.
But they are still, thankfully, rougher than my uncles’ glide rides of the ’60s and ’70s. Those big old Cadillacs and Buicks were like land yachts. They floated over the pavement, you couldn’t feel the road.
Also, I have almost always had small cars. My first car, it wasn’t really mine since I shared custody of it with my dad, was a 1968 Mustang. It certainly wasn’t a big car. Then I had a Chevy Malibu SS, which was bigger than the Mustang, but not a really big car. But it was a monster on the road, if you get my drift.
Then, and I am not ashamed to admit it, I had a Mustang II and later had a Geo Storm. Those were quite small, too. Point is I just need room for me and my luggage.
Speaking of luggage, I am way past overdue for a long road trip.
I think I hear Colorado calling, but even with heated seats, I have to get up there before the snow sets in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.