A friend and I went to Amarillo to visit my cousin a few weeks ago. Part of the reason we did was to see an amazing exhibit “Michelangelo, The Sistine Chapel Experience”.
Now, I’ve wanted to see the Sistine Chapel all my life, it was on my bucket list, but we only made it to northern Italy, never Rome. And we are past going now.
So, this was the closest I will ever come.
The exhibit consisted of dozens of lifesize canvases digitally printed In incredible detail.
The ceiling was painted between 1508 and 1512. The Last Judgment was done between 1535 and 1541.
You pointed your smartphone at the QR codes and it began telling you about each painting. And that’s where my education began. There was so much planning in this wondrous work of art. Incredible symbolism, intricate detail and very original thought went into the enormous chapel.
One detail I had noticed long ago, in the most famous scene, The Creation of Adam, there is a wide eyed woman in the shelter of God’s arm. While he is reaching out to give life to Adam with his right hand his left is curled protectively around her. And she looks very apprehensive. Wouldn’t you be if you were about to be sent to Earth from God’s realm?
Another scene is Adam and Eve being cast out of the garden of Eden. On the left is a lush green leafed tree with a happy, youthful Adam and Eve. In the center is the serpent and an angel trying to keep them away from the fruit of the tree. On the right, Adam and Eve are aged ashamed and extremely stressed looking. The tree on that side has few leaves left, it too is withered. In the background are faint dark clouds.
If nakedness offends you, this exhibit isn’t for you. Michelangelo believed God created bodies beautiful and there is plenty of nudity. It is in no way offensive though. In fact, the further into the exhibit one goes the quieter the crowd becomes.
Some figures hold branches or doves that symbolize peace, other weapons of war.
David and Goliath are different from the way we usually see them. David’s sling is on the ground and he is straddling Goliath wielding a sword to cut his head off. Peeking around a tent are the terrified soldiers, turning to flee.
Every painting contains these details. The Last Judgement has Michelangelo’s face looking tormented since he felt being called back to paint the end wall was a punishment at age 60.
Below, being cast into Hell one of the figures bears the likeness of a rival he disliked intensely.
But there is one canvas I like particularly.
In the distance, shut up tight is the big, boxy ark. But in the foreground are many people scrambling onto the last of higher ground.
Strangely, it not all about “every man for himself.” Mixed into the frantic scramble are people performing acts of kindness. A young man carries an old one up a steep slope. A woman hands her baby up to another woman on top of a shed. Yet another couple reach down to help others. Several people stand with arms around one another comforting one another.
I thought to myself that it was beautiful that even during this awful time these people were portrayed trying to help one another.
Then the audio mentioned the Bible verses that mention that those who do good works shall have a second judgment.
Even at the last, those who tried to help their fellow man or comfort one another were shown in this magnificent painting, offering hope.
It was really a great experience, the incredible detail, the vivid colors, the amazing creativity and talent done so long was both moving and fascinating
It was truly an experience.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
