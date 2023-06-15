It’s funny how a brief glimpse of something can actually create an entire story in the mind. Just a quick view of something passing by can say a world of things in an instant.
I was driving somewhere the other day, I don’t even remember if it was on a city street or out in the country.
I remember it was an older brick home and had a wide cement driveway. And it was what was in the driveway that told an instant story.
There was a basketball goal on the edge of the drive, an older one, set in cement, not the type with a weighted base that can be moved. The net was frayed, the metal post was rusty. There was a faded free throw line painted on the cement as well as some markings that I think were once the curved portion of a basketball court layout. They were barely legible, diminished by years of weather.
Big deal, right? I wouldn’t have paid any attention if it wasn’t what sat directly under that well used old goal. Right beneath the faded backboard and hoop was a brand new, tiny basketball goal! You see them everywhere, mostly done in red, white and blue and about four feet tall, made from plastic and accompanied by a miniature basketball.
Instantly my mind created a story. I could see mom and dad surprising their son or daughter one Christmas or birthday by firmly setting that regulation goal in cement and measuring and painting the markings carefully on the concrete.
I instantly saw a teenager, in my mind a boy, and his friends spending hours and hours honing their roundball skills. I envisioned this young man practicing endlessly at home as well as at school. No doubt he loved the sport and he was a good, if not star basketball player at a local school. Middle school, high school, the sport motivated him to achieve his best.
But he graduated and went off to college or got a job. That’s the way the world is. On visits home he would still shoot a few baskets and dribble that old ball around, perhaps reliving his “glory days.”
The years passed, his parents either passed away or retired somewhere and he took possession of the old home place.
He fell in love, married and he and his wife did some remodeling and modernizing. One day he stood on that driveway and looked at the basketball goal and briefly considered taking it down out of the way. But he didn’t, there were too many memories attached, too many joyful hours with friends spent aiming at the metal hoop 10 feet up.
Then they started a family. They brought home a tiny newborn baby and did what parents do, lavished him or her with love and care.
And as babies do, this one grew. Again a little boy in my mind, he saw the photos of his dad with his basketball awards. Maybe he even watched a DVD of his daddy playing.
And what happened next was obvious. At Christmas or a birthday the toddler found a brand new, just his size basketball set out on the cement.
I could just see a proud dad showing his son how to shoot the ball, how to start dribbling. Words of encouragement were shouted, hands were clapped. And as the years go by I see daddy teaching him more and more skills. It won’t be long before that little goal will be too short and he will be using the regulation goal his dad did.
Perhaps it will even receive a new net and fresh coat of paint. Hopefully this child’s friends will come over and they will squabble and laugh, dribble and shoot.
Is this what really happened? Of course I have no idea. Could it be what happened? Definitely. Perhaps they just bought the house and the dad had never used the old goal at all. Perhaps grandparents bought the little goal set for a visiting grand baby. I don’t know and never will.
But it was amazing what a clear, quick story popped in my mind just seeing an old basketball goal and a new child’s toy there together.
It made me smile.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Cliches are cliches for a reason, because they’re true!
That brief mental picture sure told a story to me. And I may spend a little more time looking for those brief glimpses that lead to made-up stories of what might have been or is currently being.
