Do you ever want to just get in your car and drive? No specific destination and no time schedule? Of course, for the vast majority of us, it’s not possible. Jobs, family, responsibilities usually prevent it from happening.
But it can be almost overwhelmingly tempting at times. Or at least for me it can be.
Now there’s a lot of Scots and Irish and Welsh in past generations of my family but no where, and we even did the ancestry thing once, does there show to be any Gypsy. I believe they are called Travelers now.
Gypsy or Traveler, I understand their desire to move and occasionally the urge to just “hit the road” rears up and I want, no, I need to go.
The sun was setting as we were coming in from Paris the other evening. And I said to Thomas “let’s just keep on driving.” He laughed because he’s heard it a thousand times.
“Let’s just pack a bag and head for ‘my’ Smoky Mountains.”
“I really need a road trip.”
“Sure wish we could head for Colorado.”
But most of all, unrealistically, I’m prone to say, at any time of day and any season, “let’s just keep driving.”
Or “I love driving in the rain when everything is washed and fresh.”
Then next time it may be “it’s such a brilliant blue sky day. Let’s not waste it at home.”
Then it can be sunrise or sunset, but the highway is calling me.
Who is with me on this? Who feels that urge to just go, simply head in the direction you are already driving?
I’ve been known to awake at my usual 2:30 wake-up-ponder-or worry time and lie there thinking of a trip to take. Can I persuade Thomas to let me throw a few things in the bag and just start driving? Can we afford it? (No). Or could we just take a day trip? Go in one of the compass directions and hit a small town and try a new place to eat, then come home? So it goes until I fall back asleep.
Were you this way from childhood? I was. I pored over National Geographic for every article on fascinating places. I read books about exploring different parts of the world.
I made plans at age 10 to become a world traveling journalist. While I made the journalist, I didn’t get to travel for a living.
Still, we’ve been in all but five states, a lot of Canada and several areas of Mexico. We’ve visited a big chunk of Europe. I fulfilled so much of my bucket list. Those days are over now, due to our physical health and retirement income. But my desire to just set out on another adventure is undimmed. Traveling with a wheelchair amputee requires a lot of preplanning but we still manage to travel every so often.
But that still doesn’t suppress my desire to simply go. To find back roads in unfamiliar areas, to see new things and try new things.
It must be genetic. It started so young and has never gone away. Somewhere in the annals of time some ancestor must have been riding horseback down some familiar road and thought “hmmm, I’m just going to keep riding. I’ve never been over that hill and past the next village.” And I’m betting there are a lot of other people just like me.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
