Oh, it’s almost here, autumn is. There are so many more changes than simply cooler temperatures.
Now I’ll admit that dropping from 108 to 90 and even the high 80’s is first and foremost among the greatest part of the beginning of fall.
The second most wonderful thing would be the rains that have begun to fall again. It’s been such a long, dry spell after the super wet spring. It’s time for our ponds to refill, the air to be scrubbed of dust and the grass and trees to get their leaves shampooed. It’s time for the frogs to resume their nightly chorus and small creatures to emerge from the shade where they’ve been avoiding as much heat as possible.
Right now one of the biggest precursors to the autumn season (not counting the appearance of pumpkin spice everything commercially) is hummingbirds.
For those who hang out feeders full of sugar water for these beautiful little creatures, it’s hard to keep the feeders full. We have four feeders and we have to fill them every morning. Just about nightfall they are empty. They also are working our old fashioned four o’clocks as soon as the blossoms open in the evenings, the morning glories and phlox.
The drought has made food sources hard to find for them and the air on our porch is filled with squeaks and the buzz of tiny wings. Soon they will mostly disappear as they head further south on their incredible migration to Guatemala. We continue leaving feeders out though, for, like people, some of them are always late!
The leaves have fallen early from drought, I don’t know if there will be a big autumn color show of foliage this year, but the crisp bits of leaf blowing around increase the feeling that fall is creeping in.
Yet another indicator is the crickets. You’ll think I’m crazy, but they are singing again and they sound different. There is a mellower, less strident tone to them. They sound drowsy, contented and bring back childhood memories of sitting in my grandparent’s yard as the adults talked and the crickets provided a counterpoint.
Cattle are restless and, we are reminded that like the Buffalo, they too were once migratory creatures. It’s a time when cows will leave through any gap in the fence, wandering, looking for better grass and feeling a vague urge to go south.
As the water levels in pools have dropped, entire novels can be read in the swath of drying mud. Here the great blue heron stood, his big tracks are deep. There he stepped forward after swiftly nabbing dinner, then lightly stalked further around. The raccoons leave a delicate lacework of footprints everywhere and the crawfish they caught are only a bit or two of shell now. There’s a turtle track, and a snake, both entering and leaving the water. Dragonflies hover in delicate balance above the waters.
The deer too have emerged from the deeper, cooler woods to graze in more open fields and the bucks are preparing for their own gladiator season.
The autumn plants, often hated in grazing areas, are in full growth. The snow on the mountain, goldenrod and sneeze inducing ragweed are abundant.
Yes, it’s true that fall is still a bit further down the pathway of the year.
But it’s coming, it’s tangible, it’s beautiful and it’s welcome. Enjoy every moment of it you can. Autumn is a very special season.
